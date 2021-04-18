Vanessa Bryant celebrates her 20th birthday with Kobe See Photo





Vanessa Bryant married Kobe Bryant 20 years ago and she marks the occasion with a series of poignant social media posts. The mother of four shared an old Photo Sunday of her wedding where she and the basketball legend exchange a kiss and curl up in their arms. “Happy birthday, baby. I love you. 20 years old,” she captioned it, adding the heart emoji. She also shared a video of Kobe Bryant speaking about their relationship, explaining, “It’s fun, we have a great time together. I love him very much, but we’re also best friends. It’s a blessing.” “I love you for now, forever and ever @kobebryant,” she wrote. Kobe and Vanessa Bryant in September 2005. Frank Micelotta / Getty Images Some of Vanessa Bryant’s friends probably anticipated that the birthday would be a challenge for her after losing her husband and daughter in a helicopter crash in January 2020. She received a rose display from a close family friend and former Pau Gasol of Kobe Bryant and his wife, Cat McDonnell, and another of floral designer Jeff Leatham, posting photos of them in his Instagram story. Related “Happy Birthday to two amazing soul mates + 20 years of true love,” McDonnell said captioned a photo of the flowers in his own Instagram Story. “We love you, V + KB.” She also commented on the Bryants’ wedding photo: “Definition of true love. Thank you for giving such a great example of what LOVE means to millions of people, including myself. You will have the most beautiful ever love story.” “We love you sister,” Gasol added in his Instagram story. Other celebrities also took advantage of comments from Vanessa Bryant’s posts to share their support. “Send an ABUNDANCE of love today,” actor Viola Davis wrote. “I love you V,” Khlo Kardashian commented. “Forever and ever,” Kelly Rowland added. Vanessa and Kobe Bryant, who married in 2001, had four daughters together: Natalia, 18; Gianna, who died at 13 in the accident with her father and seven other people; Bianka, 4 years old; and Capri, who will be 2 in June. Related Earlier this year, she spoke of the “unimaginable pain” she still feels after the loss. “Just get up and walk forward. Lying in bed crying won’t change the fact that my family will never be the same,” she told People magazine. “But getting out of bed and moving on is going to make the day better for my daughters and for me. So that’s what I do.”







