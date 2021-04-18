Happy Birthday Arshad Warsi: 5 Underrated Dramatic Roles Of Bollywood’s Favorite Funny Man

The famous actor Arshad Warsi is 53 years old and we analyze his filmography in depth to represent the performances which show the versatility of this artisan of emotions.

No laughter can dampen the sound of painful emotions that Arshad Warsi has been producing on screen for 25 years. It’s not even funny that most of his performances that are remembered were comedic roles that are excellent in themselves, but perhaps tricked Arshad, the actor in his image. The Munna bhai circuit is awaited by its breathless fans or the Madhav of Golmaal is loved in all its nuances. Adi from Dhamaal shone through sequels even though sequels didn’t.

But Arshad, one of the greatest character actors, is still waiting for the bravo from a scary, unstable, broken and unhesitating performer. Allows you to assess an actor whose risks have been applauded but not recalled.

Kabul Express (2006) – The mind doesn’t know what the heart remembers

In 2006, a young documentary maker found his personal experiences rich enough to have a feature film on it, the man was Kabir Khan and the film became Kabul Express. Arshad and John Abraham took the most mainstream film in Hindi cinema when they ate the dust of Kabul to see a terrorist reach his destination, but not.

Arshad played the role of a cameraman who is agitated by a terrorist, saves a woman from being raped and gives an amazing performance while he is at it. Arshad was the entertainment of what could have been a soulless drama.

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007) – Matches are not won by those who kick but by the man who plows the ground

Arshad portrayed the character of Shaan, a South Asian who runs a small restaurant in Southall and spends years of his life saving the once beloved Southall United Football Club. Shaan was a morally conflicted man who spent everything he ever built to see his team win the game once again and sacrifice everything including his self-respect to achieve a dream that belongs to others.

Arshad has mastered the skills of a professional footballer and made his performance believable. Arshad’s real genius resides in a scene where he forgives his nemesis John and in turn leads him to help save the club.

Ishqiya (2010) – Only a thief knows the value of a thing because he steals not to save but to appreciate

Arshad, the extraordinary, played one of the most difficult character roles in Hindi cinema called Babban. He inhabits all seven sins of a human being and glorifies him to produce a performance for the ages. The vigorous, unreliable, untrustworthy, murderous and fraudulent Arshads finds his trade in the first scene where he is asked to die, but he saves himself by telling a story.

Babban is beyond lies and deception because he is too aware of his genius and instead of a thief he is an artist. Just like Arshad, who can make people love and hate the same character but never tolerate.

Jolly LLB (2013) – Moon does not know the night because it is not in conflict with the day

Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly from Gurgaon is a small lawyer who is tired of losing cases in a small court but continues to fight in a bigger arena in Delhi. A shrewd, corrupt, and soulless lawyer becomes a savior because he’s got it all wrong, but not a life taker. Arshads’ comedic timing and theme sensitivity was unmatched by anyone attempting this genre.

Jolly LLB was a bunk shot that broke. It was Arshads’ performance that maintained a predictable narrative because audiences once cared more about the lawyer than the case.

Dedh Ishqiya (2014) – He who prays loves twice, he who loves prays for others

One cult classic had far too many stage thieves setting the bar far too high for the rest of Hindi cinema to catch up with. It was a film about the poets and the women who were their poems and in their lies, a conflict called Babban. Arshad more or less portrayed the mood of the contemporary audience watching the pretentious world of vintage poets. Babban was our way into the movie and Arshad marveled throughout.

Babban did not lie or cheat but boy oh boy he loved and chose love over his own life. Babbans’ bow of redemption in the narrative that didn’t offer Arshad much to play was like an actor gene bottled up because it hasn’t grown since.

Arshad Warsi was never the amazed boy who showed up in the glittering world of Hindi cinema. He’s made his own way by riding a tough road and somehow over the past 25 years he just hasn’t delivered a bad performance, never a bad one.

