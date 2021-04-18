American Society of Cinematographers Awards 2021: list of winners





1:52 PM PDT 04/18/2021



through



Carolyn Giardina



The filmmakers of “The Crown”, “The Mandalorian” and “The Queen’s Gambit” are also among the winners.

Erik Messerschmidt’s black and white lenses MankDavid Fincher’s 1930s biopic onCitizen Kane sScreenwriter Herman Mankiewicz won the feature film trophy at the 35th American Society of Cinematographers Awards, which were presented in a virtual ceremony from the historic (and expertly lit) ASC pavilion in Hollywood . Messerschmidt was at the top of a nominee group that also included Phedon Papamichael for The Chicago 7 trial,Joshua James Richards for Nomadland,Newton Thomas Sigel for cherryand Dariusz Wolski for News from the world. Mank, Nomadland, World News and The Chicago 7 trial, with the lens of Sean Bobbitt on Judas and the Black Messiah are currently nominated for the Oscar for Cinematography. In six of the past 10 years, the winner of the ASC feature film competition has won the Oscar for Cinematography, including a year ago when Roger Deakins won both awards for 1917. This year, Roger Deakins and his wife and collaborator James Deakins presented the feature film award. Also during the ceremony, Matthew Libatique presented the Spotlight Award which rewards the cinematography of independent, foreign or art-house films toAurlien Marra for Two of us. In the TV categories, trophies were awarded to Steven Meizler for The Queens Gambit, End of Game; Fabian Wagner, for The crown, Imbroglio; Baz Idoine forThe MandalorianChapter 13: The Jedi; and Jon Joffin for Homeland: Fort Salem, Up is Down. “ Ed Lachman (The Virgin Suicides)and Philippe Le Sourd (On the rocks) presented the ASC Board of Governors award to Sofia Coppola. In accepting the award, Coppola thanked Lachman, The Deaf and all the cinematographers she has worked with, saying they “helped her express herself through cinema”; and she thanked her father, Francis Ford Coppola, “for inviting me to so many sets where I have seen great filmmakers working”. An instrumental performance at the Clubhouse accompanied an “In Memoriam” segment. Nice touches on the show included moments such as when host Ben Mankiewicz showed “Panabar” a camera case and portable bar created by Panavision. Guests viewed the virtual rewards on a system that featured an intelligent CG rendering of the ASC Clubhouse and neighboring Hollywood buildings. Guests can navigate these settings and “mingle” with the video chat features. The full list of nominees and winners follows. Feature film WINNER Erik Messerschmidt, ASC for Mank

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for The Chicago 7 trial

Joshua James Richards for Nomadland

Newton Thomas Sigel, ASC for cherry

Dariusz Wolski, ASC for World news Projector Katelin Arizmendi for Swallow

WINNER Aurlien Marra for Two of us

Andrey Naydenov for Dear friends! Documentary WINNER Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw for The truffle hunters

Victor Kossakovsky and Egil Hskjold Larsen for Gunda

Gianfranco Rosi for Night Film, limited series or pilot made for television Martin Ahlgren, ASC for The plot against America, Part 6

Anette Haellmigk for Great, Great

Pete Konczal for Fargo, The cradle of civilization

WINNER Steven Meizler for The Queens Gambit, End of Game

Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC for Guardians, This extraordinary being One hour TV commercial episode Marshall Adams, ASC for You better call Saul, Bagman

Carlos Cataln for Kill Eve, Meetings have cookies

Franois Dagenais, CSC for Blue Book Project, Zone 51

WINNER Jon Joffin, ASC for Homeland: Fort Salem, Up is down

Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC for Blue Book Project, Operation Mainbrace One-hour non-commercial TV series episode David Franco for Perry mason, Chapter 2

Ken Glassing for Lucifer, It never ends well for chicken

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, BSC for The crown, Fairy tale

David Greene, ASC, CSC for Impulse, Le Moroi

David Mullen, ASC for The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, Its comedy or its cabbage

WINNER Fabian Wagner, ASC, BSC for The crown, Imbroglio Episode of a half-hour television series Ava Berkofsky for Precarious, Lost Lowkey

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for The Mandalorian, Chapter 1: The Mandalorian

WINNER Baz Idoine for The Mandalorian, Chapter 13: The Jedi

Matthew Jensen, ASC for The Mandalorian, Chapter 15: The Believer

Jas Shelton for Back home, Giant







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos