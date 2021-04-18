The Movie Guru: A Second Chance For Missed TV Gems





The Good Place is a hilarious, heartwarming, and surprisingly beautiful take on what it means to be good, what it means to be human, and what we can do for each other.

Colleen Hayes, NBC / Daily Special It’s easy to miss good TV shows. Maybe you hear about it too late. Maybe it’s on a channel you don’t get. Maybe you were too busy with all the other TV shows you were watching. Whatever the reason, streaming platforms give you a second chance to binge-watch some of the best TV shows you maybe missed the first time around. The Right Place (Netflix) The first episode introduces us to Eleanor Shellstrop, a not-so-tall woman who mistakenly enters Heaven and has to pretend she belongs there. That ends up being the plot of the show for maybe half a season, at which point it turns into a hilarious, heartwarming, and surprisingly beautiful look at what it means to be good, what it means to be human and what it is for. we can do. each other. It’s the only comedy I’ve ever seen where a solid foundation of philosophical thought makes fart jokes funnier. The final minutes of Season 1 and the start of Season 2 is when it really goes off the rails in the best possible way, and while there are some patchy spots throughout the four seasons, it’s an odd and wonderful ride. The Musketeers (Amazon Prime) It’s one of those shows that makes me deeply jealous that Americans don’t get the BBC. If you’re a fan of the Three Musketeers adaptations, this is one of the best acting, engaging romances, plenty of storylines, thrilling fight scenes, and costumes that will make you stand up and cheer. Luke Pasqualino (D’Artagnan); Tom Burke (Athos); Santiago Cabrera (Aramis); and Howard Charles (Porthos) are both iconic and downright lovable as the Musketeers themselves, enough that you probably have real trouble picking a favorite. On a more serious level, this is one of those rare shows that really rewards your investment in the characters. If you stay the entire three-season trip, the show makes sure you don’t regret it. (Note: Season 3 is also available for free on Pluto.tv.) Schitts Creek (Netflix) You might remember the show of his 2020 award winning streak, but it’s probably best that I remind you that a particular winning streak came at the end of all six seasons of the shows. A Canadian export that found its original home on the little-known Pop channel, Schitts Creek is the kind of show that ages like good wine. At first, this show about a filthy rich and deeply superficial family losing all their money and having to move to a small town feels more like grape kool-aid, but even at the start of season two the series develops a weirdly good quality. addictive. . You’ll see the characters grow, deepen, and flourish while still being completely ridiculous, and once you’ve watched enough it will be surprisingly hard to stop. Gravity Falls (Disney +) Yes, it’s technically a children’s show. But it’s also a fun, captivating, and slightly spooky adventure with the strangest family you’ve ever met in the kind of place that would consider The X-Files amateur hour. There are some really silly episodes, there are heartbreaking episodes, and the two-season shows culminate in the kind of wonderfully written, deeply satisfying television that television writers forgot how to make. Most important of all, it really is about love. Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning film critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or message her at [email protected] .

