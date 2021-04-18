Entertainment
Deepika Padukone shares new video with Vijay’s Vaathi In the background, fans demand collaboration
- Deepika Padukone shared a new video in which she was seen walking the streets of Mumbai while Vijay’s Vaathi Coming from the movie Master performed in the background.
POSTED APR 18, 2021 7:52 PM IST
Deepika Padukone seems to be a fan of Vaathi Coming. The song was part of Tamil actor Vijay’s film Master and was a hit among his fans. The Bollywood star incorporated the hit song into her latest Instagram Reels video.
The video, shared on Sunday, featured edits of Deepika on the move. A combination of his walks made on different occasions was mixed with the song playing in the background. She shared the video with the caption “BTS of BTS!”
Fans of actor Vijay took to the comments section and applauded the star. “Wow thalapathy,” commented one fan. “Possible collaboration for Vijay and Deepika?” another fan asked. “I love the background music,” said a third fan. “Wowda Vaathi Coming” commented a fourth fan.
The Vaathi Coming music video was released in January of this year. The song was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This isn’t the first time the Vaathi Coming bug has bitten in Bollywood. A few weeks ago, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, along with their friends, danced to the song and shared the video on social media.
Deepika, on the other hand, recently left Mumbai with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. The couple were seen at the airport earlier this week. It was reported that Ranveer and Deepika were traveling to Bangalore, where Deepika’s parents are staying.
The actor has a number of films in the works. She will soon appear in the sports-themed film ’83, directed by Ranveer. She filmed for an upcoming upcoming film directed by Shakun Batra. The film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
She will also reunite with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham for Pathan. She recently confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan will replace the late Rishi Kapoor in the remake of The Intern. Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and a movie with Prabhas in the works.
