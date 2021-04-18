The lack of Latinx representation in Hollywood – Valencia Voice





The Latinx community over the past few years has come in the spotlight in Hollywood and in the media. However, the performance continues to lack diversity. Hollywood is not inclusive in the Latinx community. In the United States alone, the Latinx / Hispanic population according to 2018 United States Census Bureau Population estimates, Hispanic population was 60,572,237 in 2019, up 20% or 10,093,626 since 2010. Latinos make up about 18.5% of the population of the United States, but this community only receives ‘a fraction of the screen time in Hollywood movies. Merriam Webster defines Latinx as of, related to, or marked by Latin American heritage used as a non-sexist alternative to Latino or Latina. The Latinx community is filled with diverse dialects, cultures, races, and appearances, but Hollywood seems to be recycling the same Latinx actors and not opening up new opportunities for others. There are thousands of struggling actors and actresses who audition for roles in Hollywood every day and are often overlooked because of their image. Some Latinx actors and actresses who diversify the list of Hollywood Latinx actors include Rosario Dawson, Yaya Dacosta, Anthony Ramos, Jharrel Jerome, etc. community at all? Well, Hollywood still holds on to the Latinx tropes of the past. Some Latinx stereotypes in Hollywood include the roles of the maid, the hyper-sexualized mistress, illegal immigrants, and criminals. With these stereotypes comes the strict recruitment of actors to take on the roles purely because Hollywood seeks the right looks, excluding a diverse crowd of actors. The opposition would mention that at least Latinos get movies in Hollywood, and with that, I say yes, there has been a spike in new Latinx movies and shows. However, Hollywood as a whole is a predominantly white demographic. With the influence of white writers and directors comes a biased view of the community. According to the University of Los Angeles’ Hollywood Diversity Report 2020, Latinos held 4.6% of the acting roles in films in 2019. Of the 145 highest-grossing films in 2019, Latinos had acting credits. writing on only 2.8% and realization credits on only 2.7%. It is now 2021. New Latinx writers, directors, producers and actors are coming to Hollywood to take control of their portrayal, making it more inclusive and precise. Some examples of films and TV shows created by Latinx writers, actors and directors are I’m not your perfect mexican girl (Coming soon), Jane the Virgin (2014), Selena the series (2020), Group of five (2020), On my block (2018), and Bad hair (2013). It is important to bring more Latinx communities to Hollywood because these movies and shows have a great influence. Not only do they share diverse cultures with the world, but they also give the Latinx community an appreciation for who they are and where they come from.

