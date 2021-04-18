Why Sharon Carter helps Batroc kill Sam





Episode 5 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier showed Sharon Carter working with Batroc to kill Sam Wilson. Here’s why she might help kill Falcon.

Sharon Carter helps Batroc the Leaper kill Sam Wilson inThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and here’s why she might turn on Falcon. Emily VanCamp debuted as Sharon Carter inCaptain America: The Winter Soldier and was last seen becoming a fugitive for her role inCaptain America: Civil War. Her return to Disney + showed just how different Sharon’s life is now. She lives in Madripoor and has helped Sam and Bucky Barnes track down information about Super Soldier Serumin in the MCU. InThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5, Sharon is featured again in a quick-action scene that raises further suspicions about what she’s really doing. She is shown in her art gallery talking on the phone with Batroc. It is revealed that Sharon helped Batroc Spring from an Algerian prison and that they have worked together before, but now she wants to use his services and is willing to pay double.The Falcon and the Winter Soldier doesn’t immediately reveal what Sharon wants with Batroc, but the ending of Episode 5 makes it clear. Batroc meets the Flag-Smashers and wants to kill Sam. Batroc’s vendetta with Sam makes sense, but why would Sharon want to help someone kill Sam? Keep scrolling to keep reading

If Sharon is working with Batroc on her new mission, she is essentially approving of the attempt to kill Sam. This is surprising since there are only a few episodes that Sharon was working with Sam and Bucky and Zemo. She saved their lives and took them to Dr. Nagel in the hopes of learning more about the Super-Soldier serum. However, it is possible that Sharon now sees Sam as an acceptable collateral for his true mission. There is a lot of speculation that Sharon is the power broker and wants to recreate the Super Soldier Serum. Since it looks like Sam and Bucky will do what they can to stop the creation of more Super Soldiers, Sharon may have decided that she's okay with Sam's death if that means her plans can. go forward. There's also a slightly less sinister possibility: Sharon doesn't believe Batroc will actually be able to kill Sam. She could doubt Batroc's abilities due to his somewhat unsuccessful background in the MCU. Sharon may also know that Samnow has the Captain America shield and will have an easier time fending off Batroc's attacks. If this is Sharon's state of mind, it calls into question what she actually wants Batroc to do. Maybe she plans to have the Batroc betrayed by Batroc and kill them instead. No matter what Batroc ultimately does, it seems Sharon is at least somewhat okay with the possibility of Sam dying.The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed how tired she got of superheroes, stars and stripes, but attempting to get Sam killed shoots her into villain territory. It would surely end the alleged partnership between Sharon and Captain America's former sidekicks if they found out what she was doing. In this case, Sharon Carter should not expect forgiveness, he promised.

