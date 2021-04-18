Pooja Bhatt on directing Jism’s intimate scenes: “ I told Bipasha Basu you decide how far you want to go ”





The concept of an intimacy coordinator is quite niche in Bollywood. After the #MeToo movement in the West, several international projects engaged in an intimacy coordinator who would help choreograph scenes involving nudity or sexual content. India has also witnessed the #MeToo movement, but hiring a privacy coordinator is still not as regular a practice as in the West. Pooja Bhatt recently revealed that she tried to be an intimacy coordinator in her films long before the term became popular. Speaking to the BBC, Pooja recalled that when she was directing her film Jism, with Bipasha Basu and John Abraham in the lead, she was not only a director but also Bipasha’s privacy coordinator to ensure that she was comfortable in the scene. “For intimate scenes, I hand-select the team that won’t make an actress uncomfortable on set because it’s important to have the right look. In 2002, when I was making Jism, an erotic thriller , I told Bipasha Basu that as a woman and as an actor, I will not ask you to do anything that you are not comfortable with, ”she said. stated. “The movie had no nudity, but there was unrestrained sexuality, it had to seduce John Abraham. I told him it has to be convincing, you can’t be awkward or hesitant, but you decide how far you want to go. come on, ”she added. Pooja also opened up about his acting experience during an intimate scene for his recently released Netflix series, Bombay Begums. Although there is no privacy coordinator on sets, she revealed that director Alankrita Shrivastava had put her at ease. “Alankrita and I discussed in detail how we were going to do the intimate scenes. We trusted each other, we trusted the director and the co-stars. I didn’t come home feeling disgusted or dirt, ”she recalls. Noting that a few networks insist on a privacy coordinator, she thinks this is a “tectonic change from ancient times.” Also Read: Somya Seth Talks About Her Battle With Suicidal Thoughts During Pregnancy Pooja was seen playing one of the main ladies in the Netflix drama. The show sparked controversy after the National Commission for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (CNPCR) raised an objection citing inappropriate portrayal of children.

