Entertainment
UCSD professor and actor confronts John Stamos in new Disney + series
The character Richard Robichaux play on the new Disney + series Big beanie isn’t the most important guy in the room. He’s not as smart as he thinks he is or as powerful as he wants him to be.
But for the actor and UC San Diego teacher, the role of high-maintenance high school counselor George Pappas is perfect because George is a job. And during his years of combining teaching and acting, Robichaux has discovered that one of the best teaching tools he can bring to the classroom is his own resume.
To me being an example of an actor working in the classroom is a big responsibility, Robichaux said of Zoom from his home in North County. So many teachers and family members, when they talk about acting, say how impossible it is. But if I teach it, I am the physical example of its possibility. This is the father of a family, he has a house and a few children, but he is on television. I love this part.
Now in his fourth year at UCSD, where he is a member of the Master of Fine Arts Acting Faculty, Robichaux has worked in film, stage and television for over two decades. He was in one episode of Spin City in 2000 and 80 episodes of All My Children in 2004. He has directed four films with Boyhood writer-director Richard Linklater and starred in plays at the Yale Repertory Theater and the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.
And while he was playing, Robichaux was a teacher and an advocate for theatrical education. He is the former head of the drama department at Penn State University and has given the keynote address at several educational events including the Southeastern Theater Conference in North Carolina and the Florida Association for Theater Education Conference.
For a kid growing up in the small town of Channelview, Texas, the theater was the outing he didn’t see coming. And education was the light that directed him to a future he could never have imagined on his own.
I had a single mom who was a teenager when she had me, and there’s no way we could buy theater tickets. It wasn’t even on the radar, remembers Robichaux. Then I started a drama class in high school and it changed my whole life. It was education that introduced me to theater and I have a debt to repay. That’s why I will always be in class. Learning to play isn’t just about playing. It has everything to do with being human in the world.
In the summer of 2019, Robichaux was making a film in Georgia when he took a refresher course on the art of never saying never. His agent had bugged him about a TV role that suited him perfectly, but he wasn’t sure. Eventually, Robichaux recruited another cast member to set up a camera, and at 6 a.m. in his hotel room kitchen, he shot an audition tape and sent it in.
His agent was right. George’s role in Big Shot was in the Robichaux aisle in more than one way. The Disney + comedy-drama stars John Stamos as Marvyn Korn, a hot-headed men’s basketball coach who is kicked out of the NCAA after a tantrum on the court. When no college hires him, he accepts a job as a high school basketball coach. In a private school for girls. In La Jolla.
The show is not filmed in La Jolla, but Robichaux feels right at home as the guy most likely to be threatened by Marvyn. And the guy perfectly positioned to be the thorn in Coach Korns’ side.
What’s so funny is that George is completely convinced that he’s the alpha, but, of course, he’s the beta everywhere he goes. We all know these people and we have all worked with these people, said Robichaux with a chuckle.
George has a lot of power in school, and all of a sudden here is the shiny suit and shiny watch and shiny head of John Stamos. And what’s so good about it is that John and I have such a great rapport, and the writers really use that great sensitivity between us.
The cast of Big Shot also includes Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) as the school’s long-suffering principal, and Jessalyn Gilsig (Glee and Vikings) as Marvyn’s empathetic assistant coach. And if Robichaux has his say, a future episode could include a field trip to a certain monument in La Jolla, where George could school Coach Korn and Robichaux could engage in a little recreational character development.
Because for Robichaux, everything revolves around work. Even if the scene is currently happening only in his imagination.
I love to play golf so why John and I have a scene at Torrey Pines [Golf Course]? And maybe Phil Mickelson could be there! Said Robichaux. I think George is probably secretly great at golf, and I want him to surprise John’s character. He’s so used to winning everything, and then I crush the ball. Wouldn’t that be great?
