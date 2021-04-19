Photo: Thandiwe Newton attends the photo call for ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ during the Cannes Film Festival / Andrea Raffin, Shutterstock

Thandiwe Newton – Does the stage name have more of a place in the industry?

In one Vogue functionality Released earlier this month, the actress formerly known as Thandie Newton made it clear that her name was misspelled. Adopting the authentic Zimbabwean spelling of her name, the Westworld star Thandiwe Newton is a great example to anyone whose name is not conventionally Hollywood. Working in fast paced high pressure jobs in the industry, even I felt it would make everyone’s life easier if my nineteen letter name was shortened.

Fortunately, it has become more common to ask what Hollywood conventionally means in today’s world and take steps to kick it out altogether. In doing so, it might help to go back to the roots of the problem and explore Hollywood’s sticky past with its star names.

Old Hollywood Set Conventions We’re Still Breaking Up

The act of shortening names in Hollywood is a tale as old as Hollywood itself. Almost every biopic includes a scene where the singer or actor has to choose a stage name, something memorable that just slips out of the tongue. The 1954 version (arguably the best) of A star is born has a particular meta-moment. It’s the unforgettable scene when Judy Garlands Newly hired large studio Ester Blodgett receives her paycheck for the week with another piece of paper, her new name: Vicki Lester.

The sting of that scene, and the whole movie quite frankly, sets in when you take into consideration Garland herself, a product of the studio system whose real name was Frances Ethel Gumm. If Western names like his changed regularly, where did they Marilyn Monroe of Norma Jeane Mortenson is still a mystery, anyone with a slightly foreign sounding name doesn’t stand a chance. In an era when diversity was virtually non-existent, films reflected an America that believed beauty and white skin were mutually inclusive.

Forever iconized in films like Gilda, Rita hayworth was one of Hollywood’s must-see bombs. Daughter of a Spanish dancer, Rita was born Margarita Carmen Cansino. Hayworth adopted her mother’s maiden name to embrace her American-British ancestry and not be limited to roles then considered exotic. Hayworth also had to electrolytically pull his hair up to give it a more American forehead.

EGOT and badass recipient in general Rita Moreno is another famous Rita who struggled to fit into old Hollywood. Born in Humaco Puerto Rico like Rosa Alvero Marcano, she is pretty much the only Puerto Rican West Side Story. Her beloved performance as Anita made her the first Puerto Rican to win an Oscar, however, after her historic victory, she found herself offered only stereotypical Latin roles. This led her to take a seven-year hiatus from the industry after 1961. She is about to appear in Steven Spielbergs remake of West Side Story, coming to theaters on December 10, 2021.

What’s in a name? These actors understood it

Even in more modern times, celebrities have still shortened or changed their names. Natalie Portman was born in Jerusalem as Natalie Hershlag, and Lea Micheles the real last name is Sarfati.

When he was struggling to get portrayed as a child, an agent suggested Leonardo DiCaprio shorten his name to Lenny williams. Safe to say he made the right choice to ignore the advice, it’s hard to imagine a world where a guy named Lenny Williams is the star of Titanic. Then again, being a white male may have put him in a slightly bigger advantage than he knew he could use to overcome any confusion over his name (look no further than Arnold Schwarzenegger.)

Honorable mentions should be made to Saoirse Ronan, and Domhnall Gleeson, two Irish actors who have become household names in cinema despite an extremely misleading spelling. Then there are the individuals who have not compromised their identity and despite being actors of color and having to face the setbacks that result. Chiwetel Ejiofor was born to Nigerian parents of Igbo origin. Do yourself a favor and watch this clip on how to correctly pronounce one of the best actors of our generations name. Quvenzhan Wallis is the youngest person of all time to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Beasts of the Wild South.

Only six during the filming of the film, she brought a much needed authenticity to the role that only comes from being a carefree child in the world if people can pronounce her name. Lupita Nyongowas named one of the Forbes The 50 most powerful women in Africa in 2020. The gracious and gifted actress had no problem keeping the diacritic in her last name. Coincidentally, these three actors appeared in Steve McQueens 12 Years a Slave, with Nyongo winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. By adopting their real names, these actors have contributed to a culturally diverse portrayal on screen.

Hollywood’s Changing Identity

Newtons’ decision inspired another actress, formerly known as Tanya Fear, to embrace her real name. Fear of comfort, known for her work on Doctor Who spoke his name in a Tweeter who also revealed her name means we were comforted, a touching tribute her family paid because she was born the same year her grandfather died.

The Newtons’ movement is not just about names, but Hollywood itself. Conversations about diversity take center stage, it’s actually surprising how long it took for the topic of names to be recognized. If the industry is moving towards authenticity and inclusion, is there really a place for stage names? When a name is changed or shortened, it is usually done to compromise a standard of America or Britain that is white and exclusive to English, a standard that so many industry leaders claim to be abandoning in the past. Allowing and encouraging industry professionals to take ownership of their identity is a start in ensuring that it stays there.

By Jacqueline Postajian

