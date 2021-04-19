Walking Mountains to Celebrate Earth Day with Science Behind Zero Waste Virtual Event Wednesday





The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that people throw away 4.9 pounds of trash per person per day in the United States.

Daily File Photo There are many ways to live a more sustainable lifestyle, and Earth Day is our annual reminder to think critically and make those important choices. Actions like reducing your car use, eating local and choosing energy efficient appliances add up and make a difference. Making smart choices about your waste is a great way to start a sustainable lifestyle, and there are plenty of opportunities to reduce your impact using zero waste tips and tricks. Earth Day is Thursday. According to the International Zero Waste Alliance, zero waste means the conservation of all resources through responsible production, consumption, reuse and recovery of all products, packaging and materials, without burn and without releases to soil, water or air that threaten the environment or human health. In short, it means finding ways to minimize our waste and keep as much waste out of landfill as possible by recycling properly, composting, and finding reusable alternatives. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that we throw away 4.9 pounds of trash per person per day in the United States. That’s a lot of waste! To combat this, we can turn to zero waste practices and sustainable waste management, which is a combination of several things: personal choices, the options presented to us and the systems in place to manage our waste. It is important to participate in diversion opportunities that prevent waste from entering the landfill, such as recycling and composting, and the right to recycle to reduce contamination. It’s also important to continue to advocate in our community for the systems we need to minimize our waste and to ensure that, where possible, we make informed choices and opt for things that we can keep out of the way. dump. Most importantly, it means reducing our waste as much as possible. Either way, reducing waste will always be the most sustainable option. If you’re thirsty for ways to reduce your waste and your impact, the Walking Mountains Science Center is hosting the Science Behind Zero Waste event before Earth Day. In this one hour course, participants will learn the how and why of a more sustainable, zero waste lifestyle. Nina Waysdorf, Sustainability Programs Coordinator at the Walking Mountains Science Center, will guide attendees through waste diversion and reduction opportunities in Eagle County and beyond. The event will include waste and recycling troubleshooting questions and the sharing of easy zero waste tips, tricks and switches. For more information or to register for the free event, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org . Nina Waysdorf is the Sustainability Programs Coordinator for everything related to waste diversion and reduction at the Walking Mountains Science Center.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos