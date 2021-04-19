The Temple In The Cloud: The Actors Reading Collective

How a great virtual repertoire company was organically born out of the San Francisco Bay Area and what this portends for the future of theater

It was around this time last year that I returned to the theater after a two-decade hiatus as a technology marketing consultant. Perfect time, I thought. After a looming battle with liver disease, I was eager to regain my place on the stage. All the worlds are a stage, and I had forgotten my place, and time was a waste. With the real scene emptying into the physical world, I figured I could join a handful of producers / directors to quickly open this scene into the virtual world. It’s a world I had learned to call home.

Shortly after this production, a digital tale of One Flea Spare, the Obie Award winning play on the London Plague, I got a call from one of the actors, James Carpenter, asking if I liked to sit in a private group he and a few peers had organized themselves. They had started to meet on Thursdays, at 7 p.m. sharp, to read plays without rehearsal. It was an opportunity to be heard, as James told me, at a time when the vast majority of the world’s actors were silenced. It was also an opportunity to flex their working muscles, lest they atrophy during the pandemic. Above all, it was a place to snuggle, fellowship and empathize. In a phone call last night, Jim summed it up: it’s both a church and a gymnasium.

From temple to market

And what training they had. What started with a dozen people just over one Minyan grew to over 100 actors. They faithfully met every Thursday, reading over 40 plays in their entirety, ranging from classics to American canon standards, to relatively new works that would have been produced, with these actors, if the pandemic had not. closed theaters for example. , Mother road by Octavio Solis, Heroes of the Fourth Turn by Will Arberry, and The Welkin, by Lucy Kirkwood, a fascinating play on women and justice / injustice in 18th century Britain that never reached American shores. This piece, during a private reading, was shown here. I was so moved by it, I asked the group to repeat the reading in the cloud.

It was the band’s first public outing, but it would be some time before they left. For in those first moments, there were doubts about the wisdom of moving the temple from the domain of the sacred to the world of commerce. These tensions, says James, are still felt today. But the prevailing feeling is that the trade is in line with the original objective. As they are not using the partnership opportunities with large, well-funded theater companies, the deals are now arriving to enrich anyone, but rather to take care of themselves at a time when hardly anyone would or would like to. might help.

Did you know William Shakespeare was a businessman?

But it was not easy. First, they had to start acting and thinking like a business. There were things big and small like writing a mission statement, choosing a name (Actors Reading Collective more memorable than Just a group of friends sitting around reading plays, the name very precise that they gave themselves at the beginning), the design of a logo, build a website, get a fiscal sponsor, plan their first full production (On Saturday April 24, the ARC will perform the appropriate grand casting The last days of Judas Iscariot by Stephen Adly Guirgis).

And then there was the question of unions. SAG or Actors Equity? What contract? It was a difficult task; as many growers will attest, none of the unions seemed ready to help small growers and entrepreneurs during the pandemic beyond providing good safety guidelines. And it didn’t help that the pandemic sparked a brief war between the two unions. In the end, ARC found the right deal with Equity (in a deal called the Theater Authority) that allowed them to get started with confidence and without being immediately crushed by debt. It was a test on the ARC and its leaders, which may have finally yielded unexpected fruits.

I wasn’t ready to be a businessman, James said. But the journey we’ve been on together over the past year is also teaching us how to be better listeners, better friends, better humans. It’s part of being better artists, and it’s more important now than ever. I’m still learning, just like my peers.

And he learns quickly. And I and others encourage him to take on this new role. He has a great historical model: William Shakespeare. The proto actor / playwright, among many gifts, had a knack for business (some say he was ruthless). He was also good at attracting talent; he was the first among his peers, the very style that James practices in the SF Bay Area theater community. ARC’s growing virtual repertoire spanning the Bay Area to New York City includes established artists like Anthony Fusco, Robert Parsons, Catherine Castellanos, Aldo Billingslea, Stacy Ross, Cathleen Ridley, Michael Ray Wisdom, Cindy Goldfield, Iris Stone, Tim Redmond, Luisa Sermol, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong, Susan Lynskey, Aaron Wilton and Jomar Tagatac (so many others), and newcomers Isabel Langen and Ash Malloy, who have recently moved to New York where work opportunities are growing. The ARC is still a temple where private gatherings keep growing on Thursdays, but it’s now an actor-owned business.

But as a cloud repertoire that has never had a physical home, the ARC also has the opportunity to teach its peers to think like a post-pandemic theater company. How to think about the live performance. How to think beyond the four walls. How to consider the lasting value of these walls. How to view partnership in a medium that promotes collaboration. How to rethink the new game development value chain; honor reading as an art form in itself (a nod to the pre-Elizabethan era when playwrights tested their work in plays). How to embrace both union fairness and equity in their efforts. In each of these areas, the chapters in this ARC series has something meaningful to say. I will share their collective voice with you as we go.