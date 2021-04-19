Lisa Vanderpump Roots For Kathy Hilton On ‘RHOBH’ – Interview – Hollywood Life





Lisa Vanderpump has gone from “ RHOBH ” to other shows like ABC’s “ Pooch Perfect, ” but she EXCLUSIVELY explains why her girlfriend Kathy Hilton will be a great addition to her old cast. Lisa Vanderpump, 60, left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons in 2019. As the show’s 11th season begins on May 19, the former wife believes her friend Kathy hilton, 62, will be the perfect complement to shake things up. “I love Kathy,” Lisa said Hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY while discussing her last show on which she is a judge, Perfect dog. “Kathy will not accept any nonsense. I like that someone changes the dynamics of a group. “ the Vanderpump Rules The matriarch walked away from the show after drama involving her former co-star and boyfriend Dorit Kemsley, 44, adopted a dog from her organization, Vanderpump Dogs. Dorit gave the dog to a friend who gave it to a shelter, the other ladies got involved. When Denise richards, 50, was the only cast member still talking to her, the OG walked away because she couldn’t take it anymore because her brother committed suicide around the same time. Things were so tough for Lisa that she quit filming mid-season and skipped the reunion. “It was a painful time in my life when I left,” Lisa added. “And I have no regrets.” With the new season starting soon and plenty of housewives in its return season, Lisa isn’t very interested to see how Kathy is doing. Mom to Paris Hilton, 40 and Nicky hilton, 37, will join her sister Kyle richards, 52, as the show’s official friend for the first time this season. “I haven’t been following the show since I left,” Lisa said. In the meantime, she is focusing on sharing her life with her fans in a less dramatic way and on projects like her. Vanderpump Wines, restaurants and other shows. “At Vanderpump Rules you see a little of my life but everything is business of course and so on Housewives you’ve seen a lot of my life, but it was just too toxic at that point for me, the argument, ”Lisa said. “I had just lost my brother. I was not in the same place. Now I am stronger, in a way, to fight back. At that point, I just couldn’t take care of it anymore. I just left. I couldn’t even finish the series. Looking back, I wasn’t there. That’s for sure. Vanderpump Rules, you see a lot of my professional life on that. Exceeded, you see a lot of glamorous stuff that we do, cooking and stuff and house, but I think it spills over into so many different situations. You will see me at Vanderpump dogs, the new show on Peacock that’s a big part of my life. Perfect dog airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.







