‘Music Man’ star Sutton Foster responds to Scott Rudin’s abuse allegations

“I feel like the only positive result is whatever happened,” the actress said a day after the uber-producer said he was withdrawing from his Broadway productions.



Sutton Foster broke his silence on Sunday about Scott Rudin amid abuse allegations made against the uber producer in an April 7 Hollywood journalist cover story.

On Sunday, Foster took part in an Instagram Live chat with coworker Beth Nicely, where she expressed relief that Rudin was taking a step back.

“I feel like the only positive result is whatever has happened,” she said, a day after Rudin said. The Washington Post in a statement that he would withdraw from his Broadway productions.

The actress has so far not made a public statement on the allegations, which involve the producer of the highly anticipated Broadway revival of The musician, with Foster and Hugh Jackman. However, sources have already said THR that Foster had told those involved in the production that she would be leaving the highly anticipated series if Rudin didn’t take his place.

“I am very honored to be part of The man of music and I look forward to creating an amazing, safe, inclusive and loving environment for everyone involved, and that I truly care about moving forward, ”Foster said on Instagram Live on Sunday.

She also explained why she had not yet spoken.

“I just needed to step back to really say how I wanted to handle the situation,” Foster said. “And I didn’t feel like I had to publish [on social media] for that to happen. I didn’t feel like it was something I had to do because it becomes like a reactionary thing. And for me, I had to take a step back to make sure the decision I made was mine and not based on social media noise. Here is who I am. “

THR reported on Saturday that over the past week, half a dozen people involved The man of music converged on several conference calls to discuss Rudin’s involvement in the production. This is where Foster took a stand.

A source said THR that Jackman, meanwhile, was very concerned about the allegations, which included taped depictions of physical abuse, and “what it would be like to go forward” with Rudin in a visible role. The source said Jackman had not issued ultimatums or threatened to quit the show, which is set to kick off the Broadway comeback after a debilitating shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, he expressed his feeling that something had to be done.

For the record, Foster said on Sunday that “I know Hugh feels exactly the same” as she does about the situation.

She went on to apologize for not speaking earlier.

“I apologize if it looks like I wasn’t actively proclaiming my feelings, but I felt like the sound of I couldn’t get my mind clear, and I really needed to to walk away, “she said. “I’ve never had to deal with anyone like this before, and I think 46 years on this Earth deserve it. I’m mature enough to take the time and I think people should allow it. I really am. excited to get back to Broadway and can we just keep the change going and that’s all I’m going to say. I really feel, this is an incredibly miserable situation, but the only positive result is whatever happens. “

A week and a half later THR explosive report, Rudin made his statement to The Washington Post, in which he said he was withdrawing from Broadway productions and apologized for his behavior.

“Much has been written about my story of troubling interactions with my colleagues, and I am deeply sorry for the pain my behavior has caused individuals, directly and indirectly,” the award-winning film and theater producer wrote in a statement. for the point of sale. “After a period of reflection, I have made the decision to no longer actively participate in our Broadway productions, effective immediately. My roles will be filled by other members of the Broadway community and, in a number of cases , by the list of participants. already in place on these programs. “

Last week, Red Mill! Actor Karen Olivo has said she will not be returning to the Broadway production to protest Rudin and called on the industry to keep quiet about the following allegations THR revelations.

“Social justice is more important than being a sparkling diamond. Building a better industry for my students is more important than putting money in my pockets,” said Tony-winning artist. “The silence about Scott Rudin? Unacceptable. Unacceptable. It’s easy, all of you. He’s a monster. It should be obvious. Those of you who say you’re afraid, what are you afraid of. fear?”

In THR story, several former Rudin employees recounted his abusive behavior, which included throwing objects at the employees, including a glass bowl, a baked potato, a cup of tea and a stapler. At least two staff members ended up in the hospital, one after Rudin smashed a computer screen on a young man’s hand.

But immediately after the story was released, Hollywood remained relatively silent on the industry titan that has produced films over decades like Clueless, The Social Network, and Oscar-winning No Country for Old Men. for the best film. In addition to Olivo, Annapurna Pictures founder Megan Ellison and Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp was among the only notable figures to express his distaste for Rudin’s behavior.

Also on Sunday, David Graham-Caso posted an emotional video message in which he spoke directly about Rudin on Twitter. In the video, he noted that his identical twin brother, Kevin Blake Graham-Caso, was Rudin’s assistant for eight months at the end of 2008 and 2009. He was “severely abused” by Rudin, who “berated and belittled, intimidated and intimidated and harassed “his brother,” David said.

“It was so intense that he developed anxiety and depression and post-traumatic stress” and committed suicide in October 2020. “You are part of it,” he told directly to Rudin.

In his video, David also promised to “make sure people know that when they choose to work with you, they choose to work with a bully. They choose to work with a racist. They choose to work with a little one. and little person who hurts those who help him succeed. “

He also commented on Rudin’s statement. “Your recent declaration of taking a temporary and ill-defined step back from Broadway shows no contrition,” he said. “It doesn’t indicate any interest in doing better. It seems like a smart PR strategy to avoid real consequences.”

