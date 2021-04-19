Entertainment
AYTO star Gianna Hammer claims sexual assault on MTV set
Gianna Hammer, a former candidate for the show “Are You the One?” From MTV, claims a co-star “sexually assaulted” her on the set of the dating contest after allegedly being given a pill by the production.
Hammer, who played a role in Season 5 in 2017, claims she was assaulted by an anonymous cast member after production allegedly gave her one of her own prescription pills to “calm down” during a drunken brawl, According to a new report from The Daily Beast.
I was super confused, super nervous, Hammer told the post the day after the alleged incident while meeting with the producers. I remember being unstable and not knowing what had happened or if I was in trouble. That’s when they asked me if I remembered anything that happened last night. I said no. They kind of started to revisit what had happened and that’s when I really started to think and see lightning bolts.
Hammer said the man she accused of assault was not removed from the show.
A spokesperson for MTV told The Daily Beast in a statement: We take these issues very seriously and have suspended production / casting to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations, the third-party production company and further review our protocols. internal security.
Producers Lighthearted Entertainment have denied Hammer’s claims and told The Daily Beast it welcomes an investigation and will cooperate transparently.
We’re confident that any review will confirm the security protocols we’ve long had in place on the sets of “ Are You The One? The company said in its statement. We deny the allegations of the former candidate; In the show’s eight seasons, no contestant has reported an incident of sexual assault to Lighthearted.
Hammer told The Daily Beast that before joining the show, she took a low dose of the antidepressant Zoloft daily before bed. She said doctors advised her not to take it with alcohol that was flowing freely on the schedule but was given the drugs each morning by a local doctor.
Their logic was that I wasn’t too there, Hammer said. So if I took it early in the morning it wouldn’t really affect me later at night.
On the night in question, Hammer claims that prior to being assaulted, she had a drunken verbal altercation with a member of the cast. She said one of the last things she remembered was the producers saying “I need to calm down and they are going to give me one of my meds.”
I know my cast mates said I kept telling them I’m not supposed to do this when I drink. I’m not supposed to do this when I’m drinking. They still said it was OK, they said it was not a high enough dosage or something like that. So I took it.
Hammer ended up going to a male member’s bed later that night, but was pulled out after her co-stars heard her say “no,” Hammer said.
“I don’t know how long this happened but [another male cast member] Heard me say no to him and he jumped out of bed and said, “Let go,” said Hammer said she had been made aware of the alleged incident. “And [other cast members] sort of pulled me out of bed.
Hayden Weaver, another season 5 castmate of the show who started dating Hammer after filming, saved parts of her story from that night.
I remember at one point I looked around the room and there was a camera pointed at where Gianna was lying, he said. I couldn’t see exactly what they were filming, I just assumed they were getting shots of sleeping people that they could edit into stuff for the show. I realized later that [the male cast member] was basically starting to touch her and they were filming it like it was like a hookup.
Hammer and Weaver, who are the parents of a young son, dated for about two years before going their separate ways.
Page Six has reached out to representatives for MTV and Lighthearted Entertainment for comment.
