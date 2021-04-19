Historical actors bring long forgotten tales to life | Victoria

The audience leaned in as one of Victoria County’s first judges took the stage and began sharing war stories from the Texas Revolutionary War.
Mexican forces continued to harass the area even after the Battle of San Jacinto, and once there was a raid on Victoria by Comanche Indians. I was part of a group that hunted them down in the Lockhart area, said actor Jim Stokes, playing his great-grandfather David Murphree. Murphree was the fourth county judge for the county after surviving numerous battles in the War for an Independent Texas. As a judge there weren’t a lot of mixed papers back then.
Stokes’ backdrop in recent years for Victoria Preservation Inc.’s cemetery tour would be the local cemetery where Murphree is buried, but this year he and seven other cast have stood in front of a crowd at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts Saturday.
The nonprofit production titled Pioneers, Patriots and Pariahs featured performances by personalities from the regions of the past 200 years, including a WWII aerial gunner, one of the first female runway leaders, a pioneering educator, a engineer, etc.
While many of the people portrayed lived well-documented lives, others, like Elizabeth Grace Miller, were largely unknown except for a few details that she was a survivor of an Indian Karankawa attack in 1845.
Jill Fox’s portrayal of the little-known historical figure left onlookers completely silent as she described the attack in which a family member was killed in front of her eyes. She said she gathered her daughters and grandchildren together and escaped to the dark desert of Texas.
It’s stories like this that we’re really looking for. It doesn’t always have to be a great person we represent. Sometimes it’s interesting to bring to life someone who was just there for something notable, said Jeff Wright, executive director of Victoria Preservation, Inc. His performance was up close. It was very captivating.
The change of location of a cemetery also opened up the possibility of including people not buried in Victoria. In years past, actors were limited to people buried locally.
Joseph Fox, who portrayed George Fulton, an inventor, surveyor, and engineer during the 1800s, was one such performance.
We had never heard his story the previous way since Fulton was not buried here. The change of setting allowed us to develop other stories not entirely of Victoria, Wright said.
Fulton, who was buried in Rockport, built many notable structures that Joseph Fox referred to. Fultons Rockport Mansion is where Joseph Fox works as a guide.
I really built my house for my wife, Harriet. I fitted it with central heating, gas lighting and indoor plumbing which was very luxurious for the time, he said, describing the house which is now a State Historic Site. . And he’s still standing! Not too bad if I don’t say it myself.
Sarah Hagan, an eighth grade student at Stroman Middle School, said the performance went well with the new surroundings.
I think everything went well, she said backstage after her portrayal of Mina Hexter, the daughter of a prominent trader and banker. Sarah, who is 14, has been playing in the event since she was in second grade. It’s really different doing your part once on a stage rather than several times when people walk by the graveyard, but I enjoyed it.
Wright said the first hit at an indoor performance went very well, believing that some people who had never been in attendance for the first time on Saturday. While he hopes to return to a cemetery for the next scheduled for October, he said the performance center format is effective.
We will see for the next one. It was different today, but I never doubted my actors for a single second. They did amazing today, he said after the show.
Susan Morrison, playing one of the first frontier trailblazers and trail heads, Margaret Hardy Borland, concluded her performance with a nod to the one thing everyone came together to remember our history.
As long as people remember us, she said. We never really left.
