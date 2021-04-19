Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe on her 20th wedding anniversary





LOS ANGELES (WJW) – Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on what would have been their 20th wedding anniversary. On Sunday, Vanessa shared a photo from their wedding on her Instagram account with a caption saying, “Happy birthday, baby. I love you. 20 years.” Mystery Solved: Officials Identify Object That Caused A Traffic Jam In Akron

Her too shared a video highlight the moments of their relationship. She captioned the video “I Love You For Now, Forever and Forever Kobe Bryant.” Here are some photos of the couple: HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 4: Kobe Bryant (L) and Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 90th Annual Oscars Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 07: Kobe Bryant # 24 of the Los Angeles Lakers is greeted by his wife, Vanessa, and daughters Natalia and Gianna, after receiving the MVP trophy before the start of Game 2 of the Conference Semifinals of the West against the Utah Jazz during the 2008 NBA Playoffs on May 7, 2008 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photograph, user consents to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Stephen Dunn / Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Kobe Bryant; Vanessa Bryant; Natalia Bryant; Gianna bryant

LAS VEGAS – SEPTEMBER 15: Basketball player Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa at the official party for the 2004 World Music Awards on September 15, 2005 at Body English in the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show aired live from Las Vegas on September 15 for the first time after being held in Monte Carlo for 15 years. (Photo by Frank Micelotta / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 4: Kobe Bryant (R) and Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 90th Annual Governors Ball Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CA – JUNE 22: In this image supplied by Disney, Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant (R), wife Vanessa Bryant (L) and daughters Natalia (2nd from R) and Gianna (3rd from de R) celebrate the Lakers’ NBA Championship with Goofy at Disneyland on June 22, 2010 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer / Disney via Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 4: Kobe Bryant (R) and Vanessa Laine Bryant attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images) Vanessa and Kobe got married on April 18, 2001. The couple had four daughters – Natalia, Bianka, Capri and Gianna. After the COVID vaccine: Will you need a booster?

Kobe and Gianna, along with seven others, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. On January 26, 2020. The crash was deemed an accident. Since their deaths, several federal lawmakers have sponsored the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act to impose safety warning devices on all helicopters carrying six or more passengers.



