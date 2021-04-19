Entertainment
5 airport looks from Bollywood stars
a comfortable and friendly look.
When the time comes to lift travel restrictions, many will be heading to airports to undertake international travel.
However, planning a vacation is also about planning what to wear.
What you wear at the airport is considered just as important as what you wear while traveling, and inspiration can be drawn from several Indian movie stars.
Members of the Bollywood industry frequently use airports as their own private runways.
They prove that you can dress up or dress up your airport look while still being stylish.
We bring you five airport looks from Bollywood stars.
Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor lets her jaws drop wherever she goes, and the airport is no exception.
For this particular trip, Kapoor paired a Missoni-esque crop top with high-waisted denim jeans, accentuating her hourglass figure.
She skillfully accessorized the look with a Fendi dark bag and sunglasses.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday rocked the double denim look for her trip to the airport.
She opted for a white spaghetti strap top with a pair of two-tone boyfriend jeans, providing a comfortable and travel-friendly look.
Panday accessorized the outfit with a classic denim jacket and white sneakers.
She also wore a Louis Vuitton Neverfull GM bag, adding an extra touch of luxury to her look.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan has gone for maximum comfort with this airport look.
Her matching kurta and khaki pants set is simple but effective.
A pair of white sneakers completes the look.
While expressing her softer side, the Bollywood actress also gave her outfit a chic element with a leather jacket and black sunglasses.
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu has a quirky sense of style, and he’s frequently exhibited when it comes to his airport appearance.
This particular outfit consists of a 70s style pink blouse with a bow around the waist. Pannu pairs it with a beautiful white sari.
Her hair is styled in loose curls, adding softness to her overall ensemble.
She kept accessories to a minimum, completing the outfit with a pair of simple sandals.
Kangana Ranaut
From sarees to jeans, Kangana Ranaut rocked almost every type of airport imaginable.
The actress looked sharp in this particular outfit, sporting a lavender knee-length dress from Dior.
She accessorized her look with a pale pink Prada coat.
The outfit was teamed with black heels and oversized sunglasses.
For this airport outfit, Ranaut opted for a more chic approach, adding a touch of class to his journey.
If these Bollywood stars have taught us anything, it’s that our airport attire is crucial.
Obviously, they are just as important as the outfits inside our suitcases when traveling.
So choose them wisely and change up your own airport look after the lockdown in 2021.
