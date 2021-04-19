Violence of the day-R: actor Sidhu in custody for damage to Red Fort





A Delhi court on Sunday sent Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu to one day of FIR-related judicial detention against him by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for damage to the Red Fort during the violence during the agricultural tractor rally on Republic Day. Sidhu was presented to the magistrate on duty at the Tihar penitentiary complex where the police requested four days in custody. However, according to lawyer Jasdeep Dhillon, who appeared for Sidhu, the court did not allow this and posted the case for hearing before the relevant magistrate on Monday. Sidhu was released on bail at another FIR registered for the violence at Red Fort on Friday. The court said the police strive to make Sidhu an example for the entire sequence of events, as he is a popular public figure at risk of a failure of justice due to compromised objectivity. However, Delhi police arrested him again hours later, in another case related to the violence during the rally. The second case was also registered at the Kotwali police station, but on a complaint filed by ASI. The first case was recorded on the complaint of the police officer from the Kotwali police station in which the actor was arrested on February 9. Sidhu is the first person to be arrested in the second case, police said. Attorney Abhishek Gupta, a lawyer for Sidhus, said his client had been taken into custody and the case would be heard on Monday. He said they would oppose police pretrial detention and request his immediate release, adding that he would also apply for bail if the plea of ​​dismissal is allowed. Delhi police arrested Sidhu on February 9 for his alleged involvement in the January 26 violence. The agency told the court that Sidhu was the main instigator and one of the rioters, a charge he denied. A tractor rally organized by farmers protesting against the three contested bills on Republic Day turned violent as farmers smashed police barricades and clashed with staff in several locations. Hundreds of farmers also stormed the Red Fort, damaged property and clashed with police.

