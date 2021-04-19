Entertainment
Coming Home ‘Empowering’ Hollywood Star Hewson
For Australian actor Liv Hewson, Hollywood’s return to their hometown of Canberra as an adult has been an exciting time.
As one of the faces of the brand’s new gender-neutral collection of housewares Sheridan, Hewson knows how to make every new place you visit feel right at home.
Born in Canberra, Hewson grew up in the Hughes suburb and began his career at the Canberra Youth Theater.
After starring in the original Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet, opposite onscreen mom Drew Barrymore, Hewson has decided to return to Canberra in the second half of 2020 to see their family, amid pandemic uncertainty and travel restrictions.
I was in Canberra from July to December which was the longest I’ve been back in five years, they said.
It was a strange beacon of hope in many ways because I hadn’t spent so much time at home since I was 19.
I grew up and changed a lot and got to know the city, it was quite moving. It was like a reintroduction.
Alongside artist Jamie Preisz and singer / songwriter CXLOE, Hewson was enlisted to be part of the Sheridans Gen Z Where Dreams Are Made campaign as they use their bedroom, no matter where they are, as a key space for explore, create and rehearse.
I always act in my room, they said.
I put a stack of boxes and books on my bed and film myself with my phone.
The Sheridans gender neutral collection is a first for the brand, designed for Gen Z and Millennial Australians who are discovering the importance of having a space to sleep, dream and create.
After spending many hours on the road, Hewson said it’s important to create a safe space to express your true self.
To help keep a sense of home and self, Hewson said they often bring small items with them to put in their bedroom.
For a long time I had no roots anywhere as I traveled a lot I had a lot of small pieces sometimes books, a soft toy or even a blanket.
I always try to take a couple of things to anchor the space I stay in like mine.
The Where Dreams Are Made collection focuses on unique self-expression with vibrant, lightly textured, easy-to-style pieces that take a holistic approach.
It introduces fresh and unexpected color combinations including neon yellow and orange. The collection is designed to grow with the customer, while remaining relaxed and livable.
Hewson said that when they were initially contacted about the collection, they liked the concept of a bedroom being more than just a place to sleep, but a place where you can dream of what’s going on. then.
It is true; a bedroom is a space to be vulnerable and explore, Hewson said.
For me personally, I just want to break down my spaces because it’s more comfortable for me as a non-binary person, everyone should have the space and freedom to experience these things if they want to.
Editor’s Note: Liv Hewson uses them / them / their pronouns.
