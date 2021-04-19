Oscar producers promise entertainment, safety and tiny red carpet | New





The 2021 Academy Awards will be shot as a three-hour movie, feature a tiny red carpet, and contain personal segments of the winners and presenters, show producer Steven Soderbergh said over the weekend. The filmmaker also said at a virtual press conference on Saturday April 17 ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25 that the winners would deliver speeches via satellite. The reason is that we can control that image, he said, we can control the sound, we can integrate it more into the overall feeling of the show. The show will take place at Union Station and the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and will feature a satellite connection to international venues so far, only BFI Southbank in London has been identified. Regarding the speeches of the presenters and the winners, the filmmaker added: We want people to say something. We give them space and we encourage them to tell a story and say something personal. Stacey Sher, another producer on the Soderbergh show, said: We have all been affected by Pacific and ArcLight and the Cinerama Dome being in question. [the Pacific chain announced it was closing down last week]. And we’re here, with these amazing nominees, to explain why cinema matters. Jesse Collins, the show’s third production crew member, added: We are going to provide you with three hours of entertainment. The films have been honest. It will be a very sincere and upbeat show. It’s going to show us where we can go in the future and I think that’s exactly what the Oscars need to be right now. The pre-show will begin at 3:30 p.m. local time (Pacific time) on Sunday (25) and feature what Sher has called a tiny red carpet. There will be performances by the top nominees for the original song Celeste, HER, Leslie Odom, Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandn and Diane Warren, as well as interviews designed to bring the viewer inside Hollywood. and the Oscars experience. The actual ceremony will start at 5 p.m. Regarding the pandemic, Soderbergh said there is no universe in which we are ever going to put anyone at risk. He said the goal was to put on a safe show that offers a glimpse of what will be possible when there is widespread vaccination, and that accurate and affordable rapid testing was the norm. We want to put [Covid] in his place and then sort of move on, the director of the 2011 pandemic drama added. Contagion (which Sher produced) who was at the forefront when Hollywood offered its The Safe Way Forward protocols and took advice when planning the Oscar show from epidemiologists who consulted on Contagion. Asked about mask policy, Soderbergh replied: Here is our quote on it: Masks are going to play a very important role in the story of this evening. And if it’s cryptic, it is meant to be. This subject is very central in the story.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos