Chris Hemsworth poses with fake Thor 4 actor Loki Matt Damon in BTS Photo





Chris Hemsworth enjoys some downtime while filming Thor: Love and Thunder by posing with his co-star Matt Damon and director Taika Waititi.

Chris Hemsworth poses alongside hisThor: love and thunder co-starring Matt Damon and director Taika Waititi in a new boy group-like image. For the first time ever, an MCU hero gets a fourth solo movie, with Hemsworth once again playing Thor Odinson inLove and thunder. The highly anticipated project was announced in 2019 and is currently slated for release in May 2022.Love and thunder will resume with Thor after the events ofAvengers: Endgame, who last saw him soar into space alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy. Although the plot details forThor: love and thunder are still being kept under wraps, a good chunk of its supporting cast has already been revealed. In addition to returning franchise stars like Natalie Portman and Jaimie Alexander, the film will include Guardians members like Chris Pratt and Karen Gillian. Newcomers to the MCU include Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. Perhaps the most hilarious,Thor4will again include actors playing Thor and His Family, an element that was first introduced in 2017Thor: Ragnarok. Damon will once again play the fake Loki alongside Luke Hemsworth (Thor) and Sam Neill (Odin), while Melissa McCarthy will join as the fake Hela. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Thor 4: Every Love & Thunder’s Asgard Playset Photos Reveal Hemsworth and theThor: love and thunderThe actors have been working hard on the film since the end of January, and fans have been treated to plenty of photos from the set over the past few months. The latest casting preview, however, comes from Hemsworth directly. In the photo, Hemsworth poses alongside Waititi and Damon in a way meant to evoke a boy band, as evidenced by his caption: “The album comes out next week. “CheckLove and thunder boys downstairs. Thor: love and thunderThe cast has been described as an Avengers-level group, and that doesn’t seem like an understatement at this point. The film appears to be made up of new and familiar faces, and fans have even speculated who might be involved in the film, but have not been confirmed. For example, Jeff Goldblum is suspected of returning asRagnarok‘s Grandmaster, and many are still hoping Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will make an appearance. Even if he doesn’t, there will definitely be a Loki inThor 4 thanks to Damon. Since production has been going on for a few months now,Thor4could end in early summer. With so many Marvel movies scheduled beforeThor: love and thunderof release, it may still be some time before fans learn how all of these cast members relate. Until then, however, they can enjoy all of the wonderful behind-the-scenes glimpses that have emerged in recent months. Maybe Hemsworth will share a few more before filming ends. More: Thor 4: Every Character Confirmed For Love And Thunder Source: Chris Hemsworth/ Instagram No Time To Die’s Grace Jones Cameo Rumors Explained: Will She Appear?

