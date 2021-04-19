See the full list of KIRO 7 News Seattle winners

Entertainment
NASHVILLE – The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards celebrated some of the genre’s best songs, most talented bands and most soulful performances on Sunday night.
The broadcast – which featured performances and presentations from three different iconic venues in Nashville, Tennessee: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe – also hosted several premieres, including Mickey Guyton being the first black woman. organizations. history of sharing hosting tasks.
Performance means so much to me because the country music genre is such a beautiful genre, Guyton said. Variety during a rehearsal break for the broadcast. The people of the community are so inclusive, and the moment the price shows it shows.
Me standing up there, hosting an awards ceremony with fellow foreigner Keith Urban, who was from Australia; he was very different in his time also his two outsiders getting together and showing what country music is, Guyton said at the exit.
Meanwhile, for the first time in ACM Awards history, four black artists are nominated for awards in a single year, including Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Guyton, and John Legend.
With six nods each, Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton led the nominations. Miranda Lamber followed closely with five nominations, giving her a total of 68 career nominations, the most female in ACM Awards history, according to Hollywood journalist.
And although the Artist of the Year category was dominated by male artists like Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Stapleton, and Luke Bryan, every song nominated for Single of the Year was by a female artist, THR reported.
See the full list of winners (in bold and italics) below.
Artist of the year
Luke Bryan – WINNER
Eric Church
Luke combs
Thomas rhett
Chris Stapleton
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris – WINNER
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke combs
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett – WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Duo of the year
Brooks and Dunn
Osborne Brothers
Dan + Shay – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie and Tae
Group of the year
Lady A
Small big city
Old Dominion – WINNER
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Gabby Barrett – WINNER
Mickey guyton
Caylee hammack
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen – WINNER
Travis Denning
ROBUST
Cody johnson
Parker McCollum
Album of the year
Born here Live here Die here Luke Bryan
Mixtape Vol. 1 Kane Brown
Never Ashley McBryde
Osborne Skeleton Brothers
Start Over Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Single of the year
Bluebird Miranda Lambert
I hope Gabby Barrett
Hope you are happy now Carly Pearce & Lee Brice – WINNER
More heart than mine Ingrid Andress
Maren Morris bones
Song of the year
Bluebird Miranda Lambert
Standards of a Night Ashley McBryde
Some people do Old Dominion
Starting again from Chris Stapleton
The Bones Maren Morris – WINNER
Video of the year
Better than we found it Maren Morris
Bluebird Miranda Lambert
Finished – Dierks Bentley
Hallelujah Carrie Underwood and John Legend
Worldwide Beautiful Kane Brown – WINNER
Musical event of the year
Be A Light Thomas Rhett with Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
Made to Me Luke Combs feat. Eric Church
Hope you are happy now Carly Pearce & Lee Brice – WINNER
No one other than you Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani
A HARDY beer with Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
One Too Many Keith Urban, P! Nk
