See the full list of KIRO 7 News Seattle winners





NASHVILLE – The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards celebrated some of the genre’s best songs, most talented bands and most soulful performances on Sunday night. The broadcast – which featured performances and presentations from three different iconic venues in Nashville, Tennessee: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe – also hosted several premieres, including Mickey Guyton being the first black woman. organizations. history of sharing hosting tasks. >> Read more new trends Performance means so much to me because the country music genre is such a beautiful genre, Guyton said. Variety during a rehearsal break for the broadcast. The people of the community are so inclusive, and the moment the price shows it shows. Me standing up there, hosting an awards ceremony with fellow foreigner Keith Urban, who was from Australia; he was very different in his time also his two outsiders getting together and showing what country music is, Guyton said at the exit. Meanwhile, for the first time in ACM Awards history, four black artists are nominated for awards in a single year, including Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Guyton, and John Legend. With six nods each, Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton led the nominations. Miranda Lamber followed closely with five nominations, giving her a total of 68 career nominations, the most female in ACM Awards history, according to Hollywood journalist. And although the Artist of the Year category was dominated by male artists like Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Stapleton, and Luke Bryan, every song nominated for Single of the Year was by a female artist, THR reported. See the full list of winners (in bold and italics) below. Artist of the year Luke Bryan – WINNER Eric Church Luke combs Thomas rhett Chris Stapleton Female Artist of the Year Kelsea Ballerini Miranda Lambert Ashley McBryde Maren Morris – WINNER Carly Pearce Male Artist of the Year Dierks Bentley Luke combs Eric Church Thomas Rhett – WINNER Chris Stapleton Duo of the year Brooks and Dunn Osborne Brothers Dan + Shay – WINNER Florida Georgia Line Maddie and Tae Group of the year Lady A Small big city Old Dominion – WINNER The Cadillac Three The Highwomen HOMETOWN VICTORY: Old Dominion Wins ACM Group of the Year Award! Lead singer Matthew Ramsey and drummer Whit Sellers are both from Botetourt County! (Photo: Associated Press) pic.twitter.com/rIvOH5EDDI – WDBJ7 (@ WDBJ7) April 19, 2021 New Female Artist of the Year Ingrid Andress Tenille Arts Gabby Barrett – WINNER Mickey guyton Caylee hammack New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen – WINNER Travis Denning ROBUST Cody johnson Parker McCollum Album of the year Born here Live here Die here Luke Bryan Mixtape Vol. 1 Kane Brown Never Ashley McBryde Osborne Skeleton Brothers Start Over Chris Stapleton – WINNER Single of the year Bluebird Miranda Lambert I hope Gabby Barrett Hope you are happy now Carly Pearce & Lee Brice – WINNER More heart than mine Ingrid Andress Maren Morris bones Song of the year Bluebird Miranda Lambert Standards of a Night Ashley McBryde Some people do Old Dominion Starting again from Chris Stapleton The Bones Maren Morris – WINNER Video of the year Better than we found it Maren Morris Bluebird Miranda Lambert Finished – Dierks Bentley Hallelujah Carrie Underwood and John Legend Worldwide Beautiful Kane Brown – WINNER Musical event of the year Be A Light Thomas Rhett with Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban Made to Me Luke Combs feat. Eric Church Hope you are happy now Carly Pearce & Lee Brice – WINNER No one other than you Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani A HARDY beer with Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson One Too Many Keith Urban, P! Nk 1 in 15 Move left Move right ACM Awards 2021 – arrivals In this image released on April 18, 2021, from left to right, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount of The War and Treaty and Dierks Bentley attending the 56th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021. in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt / ACMA2021 / Getty Images for ACM) (Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for ACM)







