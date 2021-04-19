Episode 4, Savannah Terilisha Lance Bass

SIMILAR POSITIONS

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Circle Season 2, Episodes 1-4. Read no more if you don’t want to know!

Who would have thought that The Circle could be as strategic and devious as Survivor?

We saw a much more rampant playstyle in the first four episodes of season two (which debuted this Wednesday) compared to the Season Ones Love Festival. One feud in particular tore the group apart, with nasty accusations coming and going, forcing players to choose which side to side. Let’s take a look at the highlights of week 1 and then you will have the opportunity to make your voice heard in our polls.

Episode 1 introduces us to the first eight players, including five real people Savannah, Bryant, Terilisha, Chloe and Courtney and three catfish: Emily, played by Jack; Trevor played by his wife Deleesa; and River played by the much older Lee. Everyone got along pretty well from the start, and Chloe (a Too Hot to Handle Netflix veteran) immediately fell in love with Trevor. There is some suspicion, however, and when the first reviews are posted, Savannah and Terilisha will be tagged influencers with the ability to decide who to block. (A full recap of the season two premiere can be found here.)

Influencers also have the option of saving a player, and Episode 2 begins with Terilisha saving Emily and Savannah Trevor. That leaves Chloe, Courtney, Bryant and River on the chopping block, and after a poetic snap where those in danger write odes to influencers, Savannah and Terilisha head to the hangout to decide who is going. The two agree that Courtney and River should stay, so it’s up to Chloe or Bryant. Savannah is ready to abandon Chloe, forcing Terilisha to question her # GirlGang loyalty. The two are clearly not on the same wavelength, and the discussion turns slightly hostile before reaching a final decision.

Savannah wants to break the bad news to Terilisha: her Bryant. He just takes a deep breath like he always does while Lee sobs at the news. (This is only the first elimination, buddy!) Bryant is stuck now, but he can see another player come out of it and he chooses River who, of course, is really Lee. But he doesn’t even seem to care? (We all play a character.) They give him a hug and Bryant says he’s already a winner anyway. Oh what a nice guy. He didn’t stand a chance. The episode ends with a shocking revelation: Tomorrow a new player arrives and his Lance Bass from * NSYNC?!?!? Chloe clearly doesn’t know who he is because she says: Maybe Trevor has a little competition. (No, it doesn’t. And it doesn’t exist at all.)

In Episode 3, we learn that it’s not really Lance: it’s his personal assistant Lisa, who has worked with Lance for 14 years. (So ​​now half the players are catfish? Who can we trust in this crazy world?) But some other players also don’t recognize Lance, and others are turned off if he says l hell is using the awards to fund a new * NSYNC tour. (Um, don’t we think tours work that way?) But the big story is the impact of eliminating the Bryants: Terilisha blames Savannah in a group chat while Savannah insists it was a mutual decision. Terilisha then withdraws Chloe and Emily to chat with True Colors and tells them that Savannah wanted to get rid of one of them. Woo, the claws are out!

It gets really ugly during a truth or action game: when Terilisha is asked who’s the greatest player, she says Savannah, and when Savannah asks her if she sees her as a threat, Terilisha retaliates, you don’t. certainly not kept a promise. (Oooh!) Savannah is then asked who she trusts the least in the game. Hmmm were stuck at a cliffhanger, but Episode 4 reveals her answer, Terilisha. She adds that Shell has something to say for you to like her, but if she’s an influencer, she won’t save you. (Ouch!) Terilisha responds with #Pathetic and the two exchange sharp beards as the others horrify and Courtney cheers her daughter (Savannah, get that wig back!) While Jack, aka Emily, remarks, Terilisha might be vegan, but tonight its beef For dinner.

The next day, the battle lines are clearly drawn: Trevor tells Savannah he picked them up while Terilisha tries to reach Courtney, but they are only deceived by a warm conversation. Savannah tries to get Chloe and Emily on their side with a private Real Talk chat and bluntly tells them, I don’t trust Terilisha. Emily won’t take sides, which infuriates Chloe, but they end up telling Savannah that they’ll support Terilisha. However, Chloe notes, I’ll be happy if you believe everything I’ve just said.

Well, she was right: it’s time to reassess herself and Chloe and Emily are tagged as influencers, with Terilisha and Savannah now downstairs. Chloe and Emily who are already besties go through the candidates, and it comes down to the two troublemakers and they block Savannah. (They’re probably #TeamTerilisha after all.) Stepping out, Savannah is invited to visit the person she thinks should win. She selects Courtney, warns her about Terilisha and Emily and tells her that you have to be sneaky to win. But! In a final twist, because Savannah chose him, Courtney learns that he now has access to The Inner Circle (??) and he’s called into a spaceship-like room with a series of large monitors. (Her reaction is perfect, what’s that intergalactic flawlessness, honey?) Well, find out the answer to that question next week!

So which side are you on with the Savannah / Terilisha litter? What is your choice to win so far? And what is the inner circle ??? Vote on our polls and share your thoughts on Week 1 in a comment below.