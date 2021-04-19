Imtiaz Ali, Amaal and Armaan Malik support Bollywood guitarist who suffered a stroke caused by Covid and seek funds for his treatment





In times of distress, the music industry has come together to help guitarist Ankur Mukherjee, who is in intensive care after suffering a ‘Covid-induced brainstroke’. His sister Paroma, who raised funds for the medical treatment, found support from filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, music maestros Amaal Malik, Armaan Malik and more, who shared her ordeal and asked for their help. fans. One of the first to update Ankur Mukherjee’s status, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali shared a beautiful photo of the musician with the fundraising link on his Instagram page, and asked his followers to help save “ the guy who is as pure as his smile. “. He wrote: “My friend Ankur, perhaps the best session guitarist I have worked with, is now in intensive care with a stroke caused by Covid. @ paroma.mukherjee has started a fundraiser for this urgent need. Please go to story and swipe your finger up or click on my profile link to donate and spread the word for this guy who is as pure as his smile :). Actor and writer Piyiush Mishra shared Imtiaz’s post on his Instagram story. The Malik brothers also got into action, and while the elder Amaal took to Instagram, Armaan reached out to his fans via Twitter. Sharing a happy image from one of their previous jam sessions, Amaal addressed Ankur Mukherjee as “ hobbyist ” in his post. He wrote that while many may not know it, Ankur was a part of every great Bollywood song and commercial. He asked the music industry to open their hearts for his support. Amaal also asked any composer, who owed Ankur money, to pay off his debt now. “READ THE LEGEND: Immediate attention !!!!!!!! I know we are going through horrible times, but try to support and contribute to this cause @ ankurmukherjee26773 Dada is fighting for her life…. Not many people know it, but it is the guitarist who has performed on almost all the great songs in Bollywood and some of the biggest publicity jingles for the greatest songwriters in this country. I ask everyone in the music industry to come and at least open your hearts and try to contribute whatever is possible to save it. All the composers who worked with him and owe him money, this would be a good time to come forward and pay those sums. He has suffered 2 serious strokes and Covid, now stationed in Kokilaben, in intensive care, is fighting for his life. Let’s try to do our best…. #Amaalians I need your help Click the link in my BIO, ”Amaal Malik wrote on Instagram. Younger brother Armaan also praised Ankur Mukherjee and called him “ the best guitarist in our country! ”. Sharing the link to the fundraiser, he tweeted, “He’s going through a very difficult time in hospital right now due to his illness and it would REALLY mean a lot to me and everyone in the music industry if you. could all contribute what little you can to his treatment. According to the fundraiser launched by his sister, Ankur Mukherjee has been in intensive care since April 16 in a induced coma. Since he will need prolonged medical treatment, she asked for help to raise Rs 70.00,000. Paroma Mukherjee also shared that they lost their father earlier in January to cancer, and the mother, who also tested positive for the coronavirus, is in quarantine at home. Among the notable works of the 47-year-old musician are Border, Piya Basanti, Dev D, Omkara, Parineeta, Raajneeti, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, Lootera, Barfi, Andhadhun and the last being Gulabo Sitabo.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos