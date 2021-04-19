Entertaining Gen Z Could Be A Problem For Hollywood

If you’re a parent who brings your teens together in the living room to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney +, then there’s a good chance they’d rather play Fortnite.

This is the implication of a new study from consulting firm Deloitte, which analyzed the generational divide in home entertainment.

The study, based on a February online survey of more than 2,000 consumers, showed that preferences change rapidly between millennials and younger generations when it comes to how they want to spend their free time.

For Gen Z, defined as those born from 1997 to 2007, video, be it movies or TV shows, is not a priority, according to the study.

Twenty-six percent of Gen Z surveyed cited video games as their favorite entertainment activity, compared to 14% for listening to music, 12% for browsing the internet, and 11% for engaging. on social networks. Only 10% said they preferred watching a movie or TV show at home.

This compares to millennials (born 1983-1996), 18% of whom chose to watch movies and TV shows as their preferred mode of entertainment. Video games were the entertainment option of choice for 16% of Millennials.

If these trends continue, it could mean video will become less important to consumers, said Jana Arbanas, vice president and head of US telecommunications, media and entertainment at Deloitte. For young consumers in particular, interactive online games are playing an increasingly important role in the way people interact.

Gen Z would much rather spend time playing games, listening to music or social media, she said. It was a really stark contrast that we saw to the change that is happening and the impact Gen Z has on this industry sector in the longer term.

This could be a problem for Hollywood, which is already experiencing stiff competition from video games (including mobile and console gaming) and social media apps like TikTok and Snapchat. Teens and young adults are important for studios and networks to watch, especially as they pass their behaviors on into adulthood.

If executives and producers hope teens and young adults get past these behaviors and look more like their parents over time, Deloitte researchers said it wasn’t likely.

Millennials have taken the behaviors they developed as a teenager and brought them into their early 30s, and so if Gen Z is anything like that their behaviors may change slightly, but I don’t see an aging full of their behaviors, said Westcott. , America’s leader in technology, media and telecommunications.

The Deloittes survey also addressed issues such as the churn rate in the growing market for streaming services. As streamers like Disney +, HBO Max, and Netflix vie for viewers’ attention, businesses must also fight to keep consumers who sign up.

With the launch of more streaming services and many people struggling financially because of the pandemic, people are abandoning their subscriptions well over a year ago, according to the Deloitte study.

But most of the time, people don’t give up streaming services altogether; they exchange them for others. Twenty-two percent of respondents said they had added subscription services since the start of the pandemic, while 33% said they had both added and canceled video subscriptions. Only 3% said they only canceled services.

Consumers always sign up for subscriptions, and what they saw was they were switching subscriptions, not necessarily canceling, Westcott said. They don’t go from four subscriptions to three, they maintain four, but they change.

What drives consumers to give up one streaming service, maybe for another? Deloittes research suggests that cost is the main factor.

Almost half (49%) of respondents said the main reason they would cancel a video subscription service would be a price increase. This stems from the fact that many top streaming services, including Disney + and Netflix, have adopted small price increases to improve revenue per user, a key factor in determining a streamer’s success.

For the first time since we’ve done this research, cost has become a very big driver, Westcott said. In the past it was all about the original content and the breadth of the library, but cost has become a very big factor, and I would say cost sensitivity has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Still, content remains a big deal, with 31% saying they’d be more likely to quit if the shows and movies they loved were deleted.

This is an increasingly common problem, as studios grab their programming from rival streaming companies to feed their internal operations directly to consumers. Two-thirds (66%) of consumers are frustrated when the content they wanted to watch is no longer available on their video streaming services.