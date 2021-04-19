Mercury in Taurus 2021: what it means in astrology





For whoever plays’what astrological event can I blame things on this week?‘, it gives us great pleasure to inform you that a) today marks the start of the Taurus season and b) we have Mercury in Taurus to contend with, but that’s actually a very good thing.

From April 19 to May 3, 2021 and taking place alongside Venus in Taurus, this special astrological calendar event sees the planet of communication making its way through Bull’s territory, essentially pressing the brakes on our hamster wheels and asking us to slow down. He. Down.

That’s right, measured and mindful, Taurus is supportive of us, especially when it comes to minding business, which should shape our next few weeks for the better (if we let them). Below, everything there is to know about Mercury in Taurus and what it means for the signs of the zodiac.

Unlike various other doom’n’gloom planetary situations, Mercury in Taurus is an astrological phenomenon of the nicer variety. While Mercury retrograde tends to be the time when all communication goes haywire (a friendly reminder not to sign any contracts during this time, if you can avoid it), Taurus’s calming influence on the messenger planet invites him to relax a little, which is largely good for us. “Mercury is the planet of communication, thinking and timing, so when it enters the realm of laid-back, terrestrial Taurus, we tend to be much slower and more stable in the way we think and express ourselves,” explains Nina kahn , astrologer and author of Astrology for life “The conversations will be cooler and more down-to-earth as we take on a more realistic way of looking at the world. We also think things more meaningfully and follow what we say and think.”

According to Kahn, Mercury in Taurus is a pragmatic energy that helps all zodiac signs approach mental issues in a more practical and realistic way. Think: down to earth with a sense of ease. “We’ll be a lot more deliberate about what we’re saying during this transit, so our conversations will likely be more down-to-earth and grounded. We definitely say what we mean and we express ourselves more thoughtfully, ”says Kahn IT. That said, there is a little caveat to all of this slow, steady activity, as the Bull are also known to be stubborn in addition to getting things done. “[However] we might be feeling a little more stubborn about our views right now, so remember to stay flexible and open-minded to other perspectives, ”she adds. As for which zodiac signs will feel the impact of Mercury the most in Taurus? The other terrestrial signs of the Bull are at the head of the line. “Mercury enters Taurus on the same day as the sun this year, which amplifies the energy of the Taurus season. We will all embrace our inner Taurus during this time, but the earth signs Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn will feel these vibrations. It’s time to get down to business, ”says Khan.

Mercury’s mantra in Taurus might just be “less is more,” because that is really the energy to embrace during this time, Kahn says. IT. “When Mercury was in Aries, we would come up with ideas at a rate of a thousand per minute and say whatever came to mind. But Mercury in Taurus has slowed us down and we’ve made solid action plans for the things we want. to accomplish, ”she said. If you want to get the most out of the earth sign’s anchor energy, aim for quality over quantity in all aspects of your life, but especially in the workplace. “Over the next two weeks, it will be easier for us to act on our ideas in a tangible way, which is a great energy to progress at work. This atmosphere is more quality than quantity, so no need to rush. Taurus likes to slow things down and make sure they say and do things with intention. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos