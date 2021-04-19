6 movies that saw big names in Bollywood and the south come together





Audiences are always ready for an exciting experience when big names from Bollywood and the southern film industries come together. Here’s a look at some of those collaborations. Enthiran Megastar Rajinikanth has collaborated with big names in the Hindi film industry since her Bollywood debut, Andhaa Kaanoon. One of her biggest collaborations of late has been with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the 2010 Tamil sci-fi film Enthiran. In the film, Rajinikanth played the dual roles of a scientist and a robot, and Aishwarya played his love interest. The film is one of the highest grossing Indian films of all time. Aalavandhan Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan and Raveena Tandon were seen collaborating in Suresh Krissna’s 2001 Tamil thriller Aalavandhan. Hassan played the dual roles of a man and his mentally unstable twin brother and Tandon plays a news anchor. The film also starred Manisha Koirala, Sarath Babu and Gollapudi Maruti Rao, and was shot simultaneously in Hindi. Raanjhanaa Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa marked the Bollywood debut of Tamil actor Dhanush, where he appeared opposite Sonam Kapoor. The film also saw his collaboration with three other Bollywood actors – Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar and Zeeshan Ayyub. A Tamil dubbed version of the film was released later, titled Ambikapathy. Raanjhanaa saw Dhanush take on the role of a hopeless romantic. Lingaa Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s Tamil debut, Lingaa, saw her collaborate with megastar Rajinikanth and southern superstar Anushka Shetty, aside from a few other leading southern actors. Director KS Ravikumar had a simultaneous Telugu release with the same name. Shamitabh Shamitabh was Dhanush’s second Hindi film that saw him collaborate with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by R Balki, it revolved around an actor who teams up with a man with a powerful voice, and together they become famous. The film also starred Akshara Haasan, Ivan Rodrigues, and was invited by Abhishek Bachchan, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar. Pratibandh Pratibandh marked the Bollywood debut of superstar Telugu Chiranjeevi, where he starred with actress Juhi Chawla. This director of Ravi Raja Pinisetty saw him embody the role of an honest police officer and faithful to his principles. The film also starred southern stars Rami Reddy and JV Somayajulu. Read all the latest news and the latest news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos