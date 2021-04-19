Bollywood Throwback: When Mithun Chakraborty received threats from Dawood Ibrahim and Sanjay Dutt came to his rescue!





The link that we talk about so much of the underworld with Bollywood does not need a new mention. Stories of threats and praise from them have repeatedly come to light. A script had once come involving the infamous Dawood Ibrahim and the star actor Mithun Chakraborty. Mithun, who was at the peak of his career in the 1980s, had several projects under his belt and was still making headlines. However, this time it made headlines for an entirely different reason. Watch the full story here: The Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim He is believed to have been one of the greatest pillars of the connection between the Mafia and Bollywood of yesteryear. Apparently he shared a close relationship with some actors of the time, the notorious influence of donations was attached to many incidents. During the 1980s, Dawood reportedly had a relationship with controversial actress Mandakini. After photographing together on several occasions, these rumors were believed by many. It is at the same time that Mithun Chakraborty received many offers to work alongside the actress. After working together in a few back-to-back movies, rumors about the actors started to surface. Although the two did not respect them, many began to believe that the two were in a relationship. This did not suit Dawood Ibrahim, who had sent his men to threaten Mithun. Also read: Ranveer Singh teams up with Shankar for Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Anniyan The star actor began to receive continuous phone calls from the house, claiming to be underworld men. He even received multiple death threats. Fearing the escalation of events, he rushed to his friend Sanjay Dutt for help. Sanjay, who had openly admitted to having friends in the underworld, made a few phone calls and saved Mithun from trouble. It was Sanjay who advised Mithun to stop working with the controversial actress. For more updates stay tunedZEE5.

