‘Stranger Things’ actor shares possible season 4 release date





Strange things left off on a seriously dramatic note in July 2019. Now the cast and crew are gearing up for next season, but the Strange things The season 4 release date is still a bit of a mystery. Offering an update, actor Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) says it probably won’t come as quickly as fans had hoped, but it’s still on the way. Actors Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin from “Stranger Things” | Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for SiriusXM According to the Twitter fan page Strange things Spoilers, Wolfhard shared the possible date on Fanmio, a website that allows fans to converse with celebrities through videos. “Season 4 is due out next year,” he said in a clip. “Hopefully. But it was really fun, yeah. Like many other productions, Strange things has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). It was finally able to go into production in fall 2020, but it’s still unclear when the premiere will take place as there is no set filming schedule due to COVID restrictions. As actor Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) told Collider in March, there are very few reliable dates. It’s really more of an estimate of the date of the next shoot, the end, the release, all that jazz because we still don’t know from day to day if we would be filming next week. “ I should be filming like next month for much more than I’ve been doing in a while, but even though it’s happening in about two weeks from now, I still don’t know an exact date. So because of that, there’s really no way of knowing when it’s going to be packed, he continued. RELATED: Stranger Things Actor Announces Speculation Season 5 Will Be Last What to expect when ‘Stranger Things’ returns When the show returns, it will have several questions to answer, like what’s going on with Jim Hopper. Fans will recall he appeared to die in the Season 3 finale when he got caught in the middle of the blast that shut the door on Upside Down. However, we have since learned that he is alive and imprisoned in a Russian prison camp, where a Demogorgon is also located. RELATED: Stranger Things Fans Believe A Character Will Die In Season 4 With Hopper presumed dead, a now helpless Eleven moved in with the Byers family. The plan is to start over in a new town, but there’s more horror to come. Back in the United States, a new horror begins to surface, something long buried, something that ties everything together, The Duffer Brothers previously said in a statement (viaRotten tomatoes). Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest, scariest season yet, and we can’t wait for everyone to see more of it. In the meantime, pray for the American. We can’t wait to see what happens when the show returns. Until then, fans can watch past episodes of Strange things now on Netflix.







