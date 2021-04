Join Hollywoods Noa Tishby to Discuss His New Book

American Israeli actress, producer and activist Noa Tishby will join ISRAEL21c for a online seminar April 28 about his new book, ISRAEL: A Simple Guide to the World’s Most Misunderstood Country, published on April 6 by Simon & Schuster. His book sums up thousands of years of history and dozens of competing narratives in a concise, personal – and even funny – account of a nation where waves of immigrants from everywhere except Antarctica converged on a small piece of land and argued simultaneously in Hebrew and Arabic. , Yiddish, Ladino, English, French, German, Russian and many more languages ​​on the way home. Like ISRAEL21c, Tishby’s book highlights Israel’s triumphs and successes in presenting a reliable image of Israel to those around the world. Please register for the event and join us at 10am PST / 13pm EST / 20pm IST for what promises to be an informative and entertaining discussion moderated by a friend and longtime acquaintance of Tishbys, Jonathan Baruch, ISRAEL21c board member , founding partner of Rain Management Group / StoryBy Entertainment in Santa Monica, California. Through small pieces of history and personal stories, Tishby chronicles the evolution of his homeland from Biblical times to today, tackling popular misconceptions with an abundance of facts to provide an critical context around the controversies that make the headlines. The book received rave reviews from celebrities including Bill Maher, Aaron Sorkin, Maajid Nawaz, and Yossi Klein Halevi. Baruch says Tishby will discuss everything you might not know, what you should know, and how to pull the rug out of a dozen misconceptions about the tiny nation that dominates the news.

Born in Tel Aviv and living in Los Angeles, Tishby is perhaps best known for organizing the sale of the Israeli television series BeTipul (In Treatment) to HBO and co-producing the award-winning American version of the show, which premiered in 2008. This sale started an ever-strong trend of Israeli TV formats becoming major hits in the United States and other countries.







