Lake County News, California – Battle of Godzilla of the Titans; AMC Cable Overview

GODZILLA VS. KONG RATED PG-13

For an epic and long-awaited showdown between two icons of mythical opponents, Clash of the Titans could have been a great title for the Godzilla and Kong legends, but it has already been used for films about the Greek mythology of warring gods.

Godzilla vs. Kong promises a war between gods of a different kind, if one is inclined to regard these rivals as forces of nature from the East and the West, the one that has taken by storm Tokyo and the other a captive brought by man to New York to be a spectacle attraction.

The story begins with scientists from the Monarch organization continuing to study and oversee Kong’s well-being in a vast biodome on Skull Island that ensures his safety in the face of the increasingly unstable climate affecting the surrounding ecosystem. .

In a role that describes him as a mix of pseudo-action heroes and science nerd, Alexander Skarsgards, Dr.Nathan Lind, sets out on a daring mission to deliver Kong to the legendary Hollow Earth in search of a source of energy to end the destruction of Godzillas.

Most touching of all is that Kong exhibits emotions that are completely lacking with Godzilla. Much of this has to do with the beast friendship with the deaf orphan girl Jia (Kaylee Hottle) who communicates with old age through sign language.

Meanwhile, there has to be a villain in this type of movie, and wasn’t necessarily talking about the dreaded Godzilla, who after becoming a good guy is apparently angrily excited by the actions of a tech mogul (Demian Bichir ).

As the predator at the top, Godzilla goes into full terror mode by attacking the Apex Cybernetics research center in Pensacola, Florida and killing a lot of people because something strange is going on inside the secret facility. .

A budding whistleblower inside Apex, Bernie (Brian Tyree Henry) runs a conspiracy theory-focused podcast, and he teams up with teenage Madison Russell (Millie Bobby Brown), whose father (Kyle Chandler) is with Monarch, and computer genius Josh (Julian). Dennison).

This fearless trio goes with Team Godzilla, knowing that the bright side of fire-breathing monsters may well be dormant, but all that really matters is that a showdown is inevitable, albeit with a surprise twist. .

Ultimately, apart from Jia the Dumb, human characters, if they are not consumable, are definitely not the reason to be interested in the epic monster battle that results in leveling buildings from skyscrapers. – Hong Kong sky.

Godzilla vs Kong can be seen on HBO Max, but the best bet is to catch this battle of the titans on the big screen, for the obvious reason of capturing all the splendor of the beasts rubbing against each other.

The escape fare is what we’re looking for in these terribly boring pandemic times, and Godzilla vs Kong has some amazing special effects that are a lot of entertaining.

AMC CABLE OVERVIEW

A recent cable preview segment in this column looked at some of the attractions to come on AMC networks and may have omitted the looming series with a headline that couldn’t be printed at a mainstream outlet (namely, not an X rated publisher).

We’re referring to Kevin Can F ** K himself, and you can see why the show is being promoted with a semi-censored naming, like you can think about the missing letters for a moment.

During the winter press tour, the panel discussion started with an overview of CMA executive Dan McDermott, who described Kevin Can F ** K Himself as a unique, concept series that is truly a look. revolutionary on TV like nothing like it. Already seen.

Developing the series further, McDermott claims that she deconstructs the trope of the passive and pleasant sitcom woman we’ve come to know and love and that she takes a dark, comedic look at life through her eyes and shuns apparently outdated genre models.

Not much is yet known about this series other than the official trailer and what was gleaned from the press tour. However, it’s easy to see that the classic sitcom is turning against dark comedy.

Schitts Creek star Annie Murphys Allison is a traditional bride, apparently treating her selfish husband Kevin (Eric Peterson), before considering killing him or at least escaping the routine of household chores.

The trailer for the shows, easily accessible online, sets the tone with Allison saying it’s about a woman who keeps playing the perfect housewife, until she realizes what she is. wants while considering stabbing Kevin in the neck with a sharp object.

It’s safe to say that Allison will be nothing like Barbara Billingsleys model housewife June Cleaver, who wore heels while cleaning up in Leave It to Beaver or fictional Harriet Nelsons on The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.

Show creator Valerie Armstrong told TV critics that the only people this show isn’t meant for are humorless people, and we’ll have the chance to judge for ourselves this summer whether that premise is. valid.

Tim Riley writes film and television reviews for Lake County News.