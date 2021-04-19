Gen Z Ranked # 5 in Top 5 Entertainment Activities to Watch TV





Kids these days: They just aren’t programmed to watch TV like their elders. Generation Z displays very different entertainment preferences than older groups, depending on Deloittes 2021 Digital Media Trends Survey. Among Gen Z consumers in the United States (those currently aged 14-24), video games are their # 1 entertainment activity and watching TV or movies at home ranks fifth. More from Variety About 26% of Gen Zers reported playing video games as their primary entertainment activity, and 87% of those in the age group reported playing video games on a daily or weekly basis. This is followed by listening to music (14%), browsing the Internet (12%) and engaging on social media (11%). According to the Deloitte study, only 10% of Gen Z respondents said watching TV or movies was their favorite entertainment hobby. For all other age groups, it remains the top choice, including among Millennials (18%), Gen Xers (29%) and Baby Boomers (39%). The decline in television viewing among young people demos has been documented. But what’s concerning for Hollywood is that the new data could signal a seismic and permanent shift in consumer entertainment habits, said Kevin Westcott, vice president of Deloitte and U.S. leader in technology, media and entertainment. telecommunications. The younger generation is looking for video games, music and other forms of entertainment before television and movies, Westcott said. If you are a traditional media business, you will need to offer a wider range of entertainment than just movies and TV shows. To be sure, while video games have seen a dramatic increase in use during the COVID-19 crisis, the popularity of online games may decline with the relaxation of quarantine restrictions. A solid majority of Gen Z, Gen Y and Gen X respondents said that during the pandemic, video games helped them stay in touch with other people and get through tough times. About 46% of them said that playing video games reduced the time spent with other forms of entertainment. The story continues Yet Gen Z’s predilection for video games has lasting ramifications for the media industry. Everyone believed that when Millennials got older, they would adopt the same media behaviors as older cohorts. This did not happen, he said. And there is no evidence that Gen Z will become like Gen Y. Top 5 American Consumer Entertainment Activities by Age Group Deloitte 2021 Media Trends Survey Gen Z Entertainment Activities Source: Deloitte Media Trends survey, 15th edition Other results from the Deloitte survey: US consumers on average have access to four paid video streaming services; 82% subscribe to at least one paid video streaming service.

The churn rate (percentage of account cancellations) for video streaming services jumped during COVID: it was around 37% between October 2020 and February 2021 (up from less than 20% before the pandemic).

A price increase is the number one reason consumers give for canceling a paid video, music or game service. Content (35%) and cost (46%) are the most important factors in deciding whether to subscribe to a new paid video streaming service.

55% of consumers say they watch ad-supported free video services; 40% say they would prefer to pay $ 12 per month for an ad-free streaming video service compared to 60% of consumers who would accept certain ads for lower monthly subscription costs.

53% of respondents are frustrated that they need multiple service subscriptions to access the content they want.

66% of American consumers say they are frustrated when the content they want to watch is removed from a service.

Half of Gen Z consumers rank social media as the # 1 way they prefer to get news, while only 12% prefer to get news from the network or cable TV. In contrast, 58% of baby boomers say they prefer news on the network or cable TV, and only 8% turn to social media first for the news.

77% of respondents say the government needs to do more to regulate the collection and use of data; 45% say they would pay for social media if they didn't collect their data. The 15th annual Deloittes Digital Media Trends Survey surveyed 2,009 American online consumers in February 2021. The study data is weighted to reflect the makeup of the American population.

