Exclusive interview! Shweta Shetty on Nepotism: Bollywood must regain people’s trust by opening doors to foreigners | Hindi movie news
How was your journey in the industry from the start?
I never really planned on entering showbiz. All I knew was that I was a child, I was singing. Initially, I sang with my mother, then later with Shiamak Davar. I really worked with the best. I was given the right platform. I didn’t know what I was getting myself into. I had no goal or ambition to be the greatest pop singer in the country. I just enjoyed what I was doing. I really enjoyed being on stage and interacting with the audience. I’m happy on stage. Things just happened and it wasn’t planned.
Later what things got a little serious; I saw the responsibilities on my shoulder and what people expected of me. Then it suddenly dawned on me that I had a reputation to protect and that I had better buckle up. In the end, that’s what it is. It is believing in yourself and in music. I wanted to do Jalne Mein Hai Maza which was a ballad in 1994 but it takes the right time to make it happen. Today things have opened up so much with music. I would say my entry into the entertainment world was a fluke and it wasn’t until things got a little serious that I really invested in everything I did until I got married. .
What did it take to survive in this so called male dominated industry?
Yes, it was a male dominated industry and I had just graduated from college. I was actually in college when we were making music. We were innocent and nefarious and we were easily mistaken. We have been deceived on many things. But these are the things you learn the hard way. And when you learn the hard way, the lessons are there forever. Today there are people telling you what to do and what not to do. They are very protective of you. But when that protective shield is removed, they crumble and fall. So we learned the hard way. I’ve always been very loud with my thoughts and my music and everything, I’ve been in trouble a couple of times. It takes time for people to understand you. When they do, it’s a very strong relationship that you have. I have a very strong relationship with several of my colleagues in the music industry.
Of the new generation of singer-songwriters, who do you think is the most promising?
I think Mithoon is fantastic. However, the voice that really touched me very deeply is definitely Arijit Singh. There is so much pathos in her voice. He is simply amazing.
Can your fans expect you to sing for the movies too soon?
It’s weird that you ask because I sang a Bollywood song. He came from a very popular music director and a big production house. I was really surprised. I asked them if they were sure and they said yes, they wanted me to sing the song. I sang the song and it was very well received and appreciated. However, I don’t know, I never heard from them again.
When you come back after 20 years, there are doors that will take time to open. Bollywood must open its heart and its door. You shouldn’t have a list of people you don’t want to work with. Life is short. Especially in the entertainment industry, we all need each other. We are interdependent on each other. Bollywood should open its door to people like us. We had such an amazing association.
There has been such a fury over nepotism and Bollywood giving no chance to people on the outside, people who have been blacklisted. I think they have to win back people’s trust by opening their doors to us. This is when people will start to believe that Bollywood is not what people think it is. I think there must be this change. There are a lot of fans who ask me if I sing a Bollywood song. I think it will happen when it does. I will let everyone know when that is the case.
