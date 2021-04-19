Tributes to Canvey’s mom Sam Ramplin, who took on Hollywood





TOUCHING tributes were paid to a mom from Canvey who had a sparkling career across Hollywood.

Sam Ramplin was buried after his tragic death at the age of 47.

Ms Ramplin was born and raised on the island, but her career has seen her speaking to Hollywood stars in Los Angeles and coming in second on the reality show Hell’s Kitchen in 2007. Ms Ramplin interviewed stars such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black when presenting Tinseltown in the 2000s. Sam Ramplin presenting Tinseltown in Hollywood. Pic: Actos one-stop shop In addition to presenting, she was a talented hairstylist and had a successful modeling career in newspapers and magazines, including The Sun and OK Magazine. At one point, she dated Batman star Michael Keaton. Ms Ramplin tragically committed suicide in January, a year and a half after her son Denny Richardson, 17, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Leigh Road on May 2, 2019. Denny richardson Ms Ramplin’s funeral took place on March 26 in Canvey, with people coming to their door to show their support. Her family shared fond memories of her. Sister Michelle Thompson, 41, said: “She had a really great sense of humor. “We often went to clubs in London and then came back for parties. “She did fun things like cut people’s hair while intoxicated. “She drove me mad and I drove him mad. We had ups and downs, but we were still together. Sam Ramplin with his daughter Summer Richardson Ms Ramplin moved to Spain in 2020, living there with her daughter Summer Richardson for a year until her death. Ms Richardson, 26, said she was not only his mother but also his best friend. She said, “She wasn’t really a moms person but more of a friend. I would tell him everything. We went out to drink together. “When we were both single, we would go out on the sweater. “She was dating me and my friends. She loved to sing and dance. “She was my rock, and she was a strong woman, but losing Denny broke her. “We went to Bali for a month long spiritual getaway, it was the best thing we have ever done.” Sam Ramplin with Summer and Denny Richardson In her speech read at the funeral, Mrs. Richardson said: “I know how you feel after losing your baby boy, and I have accepted that you are going to be with him now and that your soul can rest in a beautiful. in law.” Her mother Lesley Ramplin, 67, said: “We were all together at Christmas, it was lovely, we all had a great time. “We gave him a great start. Many people came to applaud him on the roads. Sam with his parents Lesley and Ken Sam ramplin







