Sebastian Stan reveals he would love to play THIS WWE wrestler in a biopic: I would in a second if they let me

In a recent interview, Sebastian Stan, who was a huge WWE fan (when it was WWF!), Revealed which WWE Hall of Fame he would like to play in a potential biopic.

Sebastian Stan is currently winning hearts as fan favorite Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier alongside Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson while earning positive reviews for his recently released independent film Monday opposite Denise Gough. While promoting his latest outing with Collider, Sebastian’s Me, Tonya co-star and close friend Paul Walter Hauser had a question; What’s the next movie in which the two will co-star; Of mice and Men remake or biopic of Ric Flair and Arn Anderson.

An enthusiastic Stan joked, “This is it, man. We gotta do this Ric Flair, [Arn] Anderson biopic, “before adding:” You know, by the way, have you ever … You must have interviewed him [Hauser] at some point, right? He’s so funny. I mean, he’s such a huge wrestling fan and I too was a huge wrestling fan growing up. Like, I love WWF and everything. And we both have a kip-up. So maybe Ric Flair. I would do it in a second if they let me. I mean, pretty soon I’ll be eligible, I guess. Woooo, ”concluding with Ric’s signature sound.

Conversely, Ric is a famous WWE Hall of Famer, while Hall of Fame member Arn himself is Flair’s fellow The Four Horsemen. While Sebastian considers himself The Nature Boy, Paul would once again be his trusted sidekick The Enforcer.

Meanwhile, we’ll see Seb as Bucky in action mode for The Falcon and the Winter SoldierEp 6 finale, which will be released on April 23.