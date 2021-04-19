Interview: There Were No Good Roles For Women, Rimi Sen On 2000s Bollywood, Make A Comeback & More

The name Rimi Sen has an instant callback to the blockbuster Bollywood films of the early 2000s. Between playing Anjali, deliciously street-smart Hungama, dodging suitors Deewane Huye Paagal and blend in with the whole Doom, she’s appeared in just about every iconic comedy of the decade. But while fans have a sense of nostalgia for these titles, Rimi who occupies largely forgettable roles does not. As a former industry insider, she has a different perspective to offer. And it has a lot to do with the many ways the entertainment industry has let its actresses down. The lack of good fleshed out roles, the dangers of type casting and, not to mention the fact that casual sexist performers have had to contend with over the years, aren’t talked about enough. So when Sushmita Sen emerges as a revelation in Aarya and Lara Dutta comes out of the mold by Hundred, this justifies re-examining how much potential remains unexplored. Then, after a 10-year hiatus, Rimi Sen is set on a comeback. “I would like to work with a whole new group of people,” she says, describing her ideal company. Well, it’s high time the entertainment industry gave it the comeback it deserves and deserves!

In an interview with Mashable India, Sen reflects on her iconic filmography, what she’s done away from the public eye, and her idea of ​​a comeback that may or may not involve appearing on camera.

Note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You played a big role in Bollywood in the 2000s. What made you take a break from the film industry?

Rimi: I was not happy with the type of work I was getting and at that time the work environment was also very different. Actresses used to retire between the ages of 30 and 32, it was a male dominated world and there were no good roles for women. There were very few of them. I was not happy with the working conditions and the type of scripts I was getting. That’s why I thought about quitting smoking and retiring early. Professionally, the relationship with the producers, directors and actors was really good, but not the scripts and roles. I have not been able to derive any creative satisfaction from these roles. They weren’t written with women in mind.

What kind of roles did you want?

Rimi: I would prefer roles like the character of Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime, the role of Vidya Balan in Kahani and the role of Sridevi in ​​Mom, those kinds of roles. It does not necessarily have to be a female-focused topic. There could be even tracks, but it has to make sense.

Many Bollywood stars have already returned to streaming platforms. Do you have similar projects?

Rimi: Feature films don't have good content yet. Only web series, Netflix movies, etc. have good content. Feature films still don't have that kind of content. These are blockbusters that try to generate money and therefore OTT mein hi content hai. Creators are free to express themselves without pressure from the censorship committee. It has become totally realistic. They are working on very different stories. I think people have started to experiment and these experiments are successful, that's why more and more people are experimenting every day.

As you plan your next steps, what have you been up to lately?

Rimi: I take good care of myself, I watch movies]I read scripts, I work on certain productions, basically, I work on myself internally and externally, maturity is forced to do anything in life so i think ripe early enough. Everyone goes through a transition from being immature. I think it came to me very late. So I’m trying to work on it.

What do you think of Bollywood today?

Rimi: Bollywood is full of young people now. The working environment has probably changed, but I’ve been out of the game for 10 years, so I won’t be able to comment on that. But how I feel when I watch these Bollywood movies, the views and talk to the people who are currently working in the industry, there seems to be a very relaxed environment these days. There is a lot of competition now, people are very focused and no frills, so it’s all about work, work and public relations. That’s it.

So many fans have a distinct nostalgia for the movies you were a part of. How do you look back and reflect on your time in the industry?

Rimi: I don’t feel nostalgic at all. I am a very practical person from the start and am very clear about what I want in life. Previously I wanted money so I did the job then when I started to get serious I contacted filmmakers like Shreeram Raghavan and Tigmanshu Dhuliya and made films like Johnny Gaddar and Shahid . These did not work well. So I don’t think about my past at all. I don’t feel the nostalgia and I’m not so drawn to fame and glamor. Of course, money is important, but fame and glamor are not. I can also be a producer. Working behind the camera and doing a good job, I believe in it too. So I don’t need to be in front of the camera. I don’t always feel this urge. That’s why I could stay out of it for 10 long years. Now that I have enough confidence in myself and there are better opportunities for women these days and can still do that, that’s why I want to work again. I don’t have such an interest that I want to make a comeback and prove myself as an actor. I’m not challenging anyone here. I’m just coming back for my own satisfaction. I just want to see if I can do it or not, being a producer would be the main thing on my bucket list.

OMG yes, we need more women producers.

Rimi: It’s the truth. I was a backbencher when I was a kid. I never liked the attention. The profession chose me, I never chose it. Being a producer and making good movies is what I want, that’s why I left, I even made a movie, Budhiya Singh: Born To Run in 2015 and it also won a national award. But I’m waiting for other scripts. It will be great if it works. Now I am confident in my acting on camera and know I can act so why not give it a try for creative satisfaction and not survival.

More power, Rimi!

Like many actresses of the 2000s (think Ameesha Patel, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Celina Jaitley, the list goes on), Rimi Sen talks about wanting to follow an industry that didn’t require a lot of skills beyond attendance. on the screen. It reveals a sad truth about Bollywood’s priorities and the treatment of its artists. Think about it, how many actresses from your favorite movies from the past Bollywood era really made it big? It remains to be seen where the career path of the Senses takes her. From what we know so far, it’s anywhere except the 2000s.

