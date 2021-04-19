Hong Kong Actor Anthony Wong Receives Golden Taiwan Jobs Card | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Famous Hong Kong actor and democracy activist Anthony Wong () has been awarded Taiwan’s Golden Jobs Card. The National Development Council (NDC) announced Sunday, April 18, that Wong’s application for a gold employment card has been approved and will be valid for three years. Under the terms of the card, Wong will not need to apply in advance to work in Taiwan as long as it is valid and can qualify for tax. incentives and national health insurance. Wong has traveled to Taiwan frequently to work in local productions since last May, when he cryptically responded to fans encouraging him to immigrate to the country, saying, “I’m preparing myself.” On April 13 this year, Wong announced on Facebook that he was starting his first day of quarantine in Taiwan. The 59-year-old actor is best known in the West for his roles in “Hard-Boiled”, “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” and “Infernal Affairs,” the latter adapted into the Hollywood blockbuster. ” deceased. ”In a career that spanned four decades, he won three Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan and five Hong Kong Film Awards. Since openly voicing his support for the pro-democracy Hong Kong Umbrella Movement in 2014, Wong has seen his acting roles diminish. Since then, he has focused more on independent films in Hong Kong and television series in Taiwan, such as “Heaven on the Fourth Floor”. The Gold Employment Card is valid for one to three years and holders do not need to be sponsored by an employer to live in Taiwan. With the card, you can work for a company or be self-employed, and several exits and entries are allowed. Spouses and children are included, and parents and grandparents can visit for up to a year. According to NDC statistics, from February 8, 2018 to March 31, a total of 2,147 applicants received gold cards. Of the applicants who were approved, 269 work in science and technology, 1,673 in economics, 149 in education, 182 in culture and art, one in sport, 165 in finance and eight in architectural design. Those who wish to apply for the Taiwan Gold Card can do so by visiting the Online application platform for foreign professionals.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos