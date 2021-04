Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver will open Cannes with ‘Annette’

1:05 am PDT 04/19/2021



through



Scott Roxborough



The Los Angeles drama from ‘Holy Motors’ director Leos Carax will open the 74th Cannes Film Festival on July 6.

Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver are heading to Cannes. Annette, the new drama from French director Leos Carax, starring Cotillard and Driver, will open the 74th Cannes Film Festival, premiering in competition at Cannes on Tuesday, July 6. Set in contemporary Los Angeles, Annette tells the story of a superficially perfect couple: Henry (Driver), a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor, and Ann (Cotillard), a world-famous singer. But with the birth of their first child, Annette, their two lives will change forever. Los Angeles rock / pop duo Sparks wrote the soundtrack for the film. Annette marks Carax’s first feature film since the cult hit of 2012 Sacred Motors, which was also premiered in Cannes. The eccentric French author has been a feature film on the international film scene since his debut in 1984 A boy meets a girl and has found success with films such as Bad blood (1986) and Lovers on the bridge (1991), both starring Juliette Binoche and Denis Lavant, and the 1999 drama X fields, another entry to the Cannes competition, which starred Catherine Deneuve and the late Guillaume Depardieu. “We could not have dreamed of a better reunion with cinema and the big screen, at the Palais des Festivals where films come to assert their splendor”, declared the director of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Frmaux, in a press release announcing the first. “Carax’s cinema is an expression of these powerful gestures, of these mysterious alchemies which make the secret of the modernity and the eternity of cinemas.” “Every Leos Carax film is an event. And this one keeps its promises!” added the president of the Cannes Film Festival, Pierre Lescure. “Annette is the gift film, music and culture lovers have been hoping for, a gift we have been craving for a year.” Produced by Charles Gillibert, Paul-Dominique Vacharasinthu and Driver, in association with Amazon Studios, Arte and Canal +, Annette will be distributed in France by UGC and by Amazon in the United States. Kinology manages international rights. UGC plans to bend the film in France on July 6, the day of its Cannes premiere. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Cannes Film Festival has been postponed from its usual dates of May to July and will run from July 6 to July 17. American director Spike Lee will head the international jury that will judge the titles of the Cannes competition this year.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos