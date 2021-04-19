American Idol Top 12 Adds Sparkle to Oscar Nominated Classics (RECAP) | Entertainment

A week before the 93rd Academy Awards, American Idol rolled out the red carpet for the Top 12 performing Oscar nominated songs. Judge Lionel richie kicked off the show with Say You, Say Me from the movie sleepless night. The hit earned him a Best Original Song statuette in 1986.

Richie joined other judges Katy Perry and Luke bryan, who returned to the panel after his recent (and brief) battle with COVID. the Idol the hopes then gave theirs during the live broadcast for the Americas vote. Internal mentor Bobby bones helped them mentally prepare for the scene.

Sadly, only nine of them would get that trip to Disney World in Orlando. And host Ryan seacrest revealed that Beane, Ava August and Madison Watkins are having their final curtain call.

The last place in the Top 10 goes to one of last season’s returning singers, which will be decided by viewers after the April 19 broadcast. Who do you think delivered? Have the three vouchers returned home? Let’s take a look at the 12 performances on Sunday night.

Grace Kinstler becomes happy

The vocal powerhouse decided to let their hair down with Pharrell Williams’ Happy Earworm from Despicable Me 2. Prior to the performance, she spoke with Bobby about setting a positive body example for the girls watching at home. Katy Perry said she could sing the phone book. Luke liked the way she controls the scene. Lionel admired her control and how comfortable she was on stage.

Ava August is a rising star

Bobby was surprised by her composure at a young age, but encouraged her to be a child. She took the 15-year-old on a driving lesson in a golf cart. She chose City of Stars, the duo Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone from the musical La La Land. Luke was amazed at how mature Avas was. Lionel was unsure of the driving skills, but is confident in his ability to sing. Katy wanted her to show a more youthful exuberance. She enjoyed the Doc Martens dress and combo.

Caleb Kennedy goes fishing

Caleb went fishing with Bobby before taking the stage, helping him get home. The country singer donned the cowboy hat and grabbed his guitar again for On the Road Again by Willie Nelson’s Pink Honeysuckle.Lionel defended the 16-year-old’s efforts, believing he would keep him on the road for a very long time. Katy liked his genuine courage. Luke thought it was his best performance, picking the right song.

Hunter Metts gets emotional

To help with the hunters’ trust issues, Bobby had it rehearse in front of a wall of mirrors outside. He opted for a softer song this week with Falling Slowly by Glen Hansard and Markta Irglov from Once.Hunter tore and collapsed towards the end of the performance. Katy felt it was her best performance and that showing her vulnerability resonates with people. Luke enjoyed the ride Hunter took him. Lionel recalled forgetting the words on Hello at a concert, but noted that the crowd loved it. He felt that Hunters’ interpretation was perfect.

Madison Watkins Channels Her Inner Diva

After being a backup of the judges, she came out swinging with Whitney Houstons’ Run to You The bodyguard. A song she sang when she was growing up. Madison brings the glitz and glamor of Whitney to accompany strong vocals. Luke was happy that she was brought back and will give America something to think about. Lionel thought she had done a great job. Katy applauded for the performance and the iconic look.

Chayce Beckham inspires America

Chayce looked back on her lowest moment and her drinking battles with Bobby. He wanted to sing (Everything I Do) I Do It For You by Bryan Adams from Robin Hood: Prince of Thievesfor anyone going through similar struggles. Lionel particularly liked the second half because he found himself. Katy felt he had taken him to the next level. Luke thinks he’s the favorite.

Beane has the time of her life

Bobby felt he needed a great vocal performance after being rescued last week. Beane turned to the popular (Ive Had) The Time of My Life, originally made for Dirty dance by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes. Katy liked the acoustic start with the guitar, leaving people on the edge of their seats. She said he was ready for the scene.

It’s Alyssa Wray

Alyssa chose This Is Me, performed by Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble fromThe greatest showman. Previously, she had told Bobby that she sang the song as a junior in high school, connecting with the meanings of the songs. She spoke about her struggles to be taller than others. Her plans are to win an Oscar and do it all as an actress and singer. Lionel called it a subtle force.

Deshawn Goncalves makes a memory

Bobby takes Deshawn on a carousel ride, so he remembers having fun on stage. theIdolhope has shifted gears from last week, choosing a Barbra Streisand ballad and The way we were from the movie of the same name. Luke found it beautiful and classic. He compared it to a time capsule. Katy called him a young Luke Vandross.

Casey Bishop walks over the rainbow

Judy Garland was only 16 when she sang Somewhere Over The Rainbow by The Wizard of Oz. The same age as Casey Bishop, who chose the song because it is from the first movie she has ever seen. It is also reminiscent of mom’s resident rocker. Katy liked the way she changed him, calling him a favorite. Luke loved seeing the rocker do something that leaves people guessing. Lionel complimented her delivery.

Cassie Coleman takes on Bond

Cassie is drawn to the words of James Bond’s Writings on the Wall by Sam SmithSpectrum soundtrack. She spoke to Bobby before facing negative comments on social media. Lionel and Luke gave the former barista of the cafe positive ratings. Katy tells Cassie that it’s more important how she sees herself rather and basically forgets about haters.

Willie Spence makes them stand

Bobby surprised Willie with words of encouragement from Cynthia Erivo, knowing that he is facing the loss of his grandfather. This put him in the right headspace to absolutely kill him on Cynthias Stand Up from his movie.Harriet. Lionel called his performance a religious experience. Katy found it powerful, running through all darkness. Luke added another potential favorite to the list.

American Idol, April 19, 8 / 7c, ABC