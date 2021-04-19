Renowned Bollywood music composer Shravan Rathod Nadeem-Shravan in critical condition with COVID-19: reports





Bollywood music composers Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod

Image Credit: GN Archives

Renowned Bollywood music composer Shravan Rathod, Nadeem-Shravan, is currently in critical condition following complications resulting from a diagnosis of COVID-19. According to reports, the musician is currently on a ventilator at a hospital in Mumbai and receiving medical treatment. Shravan Rathod is on life support and his condition is critical. There is a little hypertrophy of the heart and its pumping has been affected. We are taking the necessary steps for the same. We have assembled a medical team of doctors, cardiologists, a diabetologist and an intensivist, who oversee all of his care, Dr Kirti Bhushan, who oversees the care of musicians at the hospital, confirmed to The Times of India. Anu Agarwal and Rahul Roy in Aashiqui (1990).

Image Credit: Courtesy Vishesh Films

Nadeem-Shravan were the greatest music composers for Bollywood films in the 90s, providing tunes to the soundtracks of several successful films, including Aashiqui (1990), Saajan (1991), Human Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993 ), Raja Hindustani (1996), Pardes (1997) and many others. Their last film was Dosti: Friends Forever was in 2005 before the couple broke up. India is currently grappling with a second wave of COVID-19 cases, with the country recording more than 275,000 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, its highest yet. The second wave swept through the Bollywood film industry, with Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh yesterday announcing that they had tested positive. Before them, A-listers like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and many more have also tested positive in recent weeks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos