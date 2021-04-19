From Russian YouTube to Spinning in Place: Hollywood Tips for Playing Drunk | Movies





WIf there was an Oscar for Best Drunk onscreen (which there really should be), that would be a tight thing this year. My money would be on Aubrey Plaza, which offers a magnificent display of waste in her new film, Black bear. Playing a neurotic independent actor at the end of her rope, she spends half the film stumbling, wavering, crying and losing her dignity. She wasn’t really drunk, of course. That’s the big challenge: acting drunk when you’re sober is no easier than acting sober when you’re drunk. To get into the right frame of instability, Plaza circled around until almost throwing up just before the stage. It is a commitment. This year Gary Oldmans Mank (extra points for vomiting) or the entire cast of Another Round: Four middle-aged Danish professors conducting a live alcohol microdosing experiment would give him a run for his money this year. You can guess how it goes. Again, there was no real drink on the set. In order to accurately calibrate their slightly joyful drunkenness all the way down to bed-wetting paralytic star Mads Mikkelsen and the rest of the cast attended a drinking camp. Total drunkenness is the hardest part, Mikkelsen said. For this, they watched a lot of Russian videos on YouTube. Another Round tackles humanity’s messy relationship with alcohol head-on. Mikkelsen reminds his class that great leaders such as Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt were top drunkards while Hitler was teetotal. It’s similar with movies. Old-school Hell Collectors such as Oliver Reed and Christopher Plummer needed no research on the Drunken Earl, having spent much of their free time rehearsing. A few years ago, Plummer recalled how filmmaking in 1960s Britain typically meant chopping down tools after lunch, a long, boozy affair that left the cast and crew in too much of a hurry to do anything. or until the next morning. There is always work to do for a true approach to screen drunkenness, but it rarely ends well. Watch John Cassavetess Husbands, for example, in which he, Peter Falk, and Ben Gazzara play three buddies on binge drinking, which includes intimidating women, vomiting, and endless hikes. And while the list of classic drunk movies is long and illustrious, some of them seem less charming in retrospect: the frat boys from Animal House, for example, or the titled antics of Dudley Moores Arthur. Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan is upping the game this year, both in cautionary tales and in the drunken actor category. Her character’s strategy is to pretend to be drunk, in order to expose predatory men who are too willing to take advantage of her vulnerable state. So Mulligan doesn’t just act drunk; she acts acting drunk. There should be a special Oscar for that.

