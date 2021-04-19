8 roles of Arshad Warsi that this actor is one of the most underrated in Bollywood





As Arshad Warsi turns 53, we can’t help but revisit our favorite roles that he made iconic. Surely one of Bollywood’s hidden gems, this actor’s career in the industry has been remarkable and his choice of character as quirky as ever. 1. Circuit inMunna Bhai MBBS This movie is a cult comedy that all 90s kids love, and that’s in part because of Arshad’s memorable role as Circuit. He’s a killer but he has a great sense of humor so all is forgiven, right? 2.I at Kabul Express He played a journalist held hostage by the Taliban in this film. It gave Arshad a chance to show a whole different side of him and we loved it, this movie is grossly underrated. Source: Metareel / YRF 3.Adi to Dhamaal “Adi, you’re so smart”, if you don’t remember that dialogue, you can’t call yourself a Bollywood fanatic. This chaotic movie had comedic timing that we just couldn’t help but love. Source: India ticket office 4. Big inIshqiya In this dark comedy, Arshad played a criminal alongside Naseeruddin Shah. It was a pretty role for Arshad and one that his fans liked him in. Source: Deccan Chronicle 5.Jolly inJolly LLB A morally dubious lawyer who makes a conscious effort to change his ways, Jolly has come like a breath of fresh air to Indian cinema. Source: Hindustan Times 6.lucky to Hulchul This movie may not have performed well at the box office, but Arshad as a supporting best friend has certainly made it a crowd favorite. Source: Youtube 7.Dhananjay Rajput in Asur One of the best performances of his career, Arshad’s role in his very first web series as a CBI officer was incredible. 8. SSP Ajay Kumar inSehar In this movie, Arshad played an overly honest IPS officer for his own good. A powerful performance that has been overlooked by mainstream Bollywood. Source: cinema maniacs Which one is your favorite?







