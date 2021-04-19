Entertainment
Britney Spears Responds To Fan Concerns In Video: “I’m Extremely Happy”
Britney Spears reassured fans that she is well in the midst of her ongoing guardianship battle.
The singer updated his fans on Friday, April 16 in a question-and-answer session on Instagram. “The next question is: am I okay?” Spears explained in the video.
“Yes I’m fine. I am extremely happy. I have a beautiful house, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m having fun. “
Concerns for the singer’s well-being have resurfaced since the recent documentary Coaching Britney Spears, which offered a new look at the singer’s breakup and how her life has been controlled by a guardianship run by her father since 2008.
She is currently in the middle of a legal battle to replace her father Jamie as permanent curator.
Britney Spears answers questions from fans in a new Instagram video. pic.twitter.com/j3dj4UmioB
– Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 17, 2021
Last month, singers’ attorney Sam Ingham asked Jodi Montgomery to replace Jamie as permanent curator.
The file also indicates that the singer expressly reserves the right to request the termination of this supervision.
Montgomery, who was appointed temporary curator of Britneys in 2019 when her father suffered from a period of ill health, will be able to restrict and limit visitors by any means possible in the role except meetings with Ingham.
Jamie Spears has been continuously criticized for refusing to step down and give his daughter her freedom, with worried fans starting the #FreeBritney movement to support the pop star.
A new BBC documentary is set to investigate the guardianship.
Earlier this month, Spears also received the Covid-19 vaccine.
