Queen Elizabeth’s birthday will not be marked by a gun salute | Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth’s birthday won’t be marked by a pistol salute this year.
The monarch turns 95 on Wednesday (04.21.21) but the Defense Ministry has confirmed the traditional 41 and 21 cannon greetings in Hyde Park and the Tower of London will not take place for the second year in a row as the Queen is still mourning the death of her husband Prince Philip, 99, earlier this month.
The ritual was scrapped last year in line with the Queen’s wish that no “special measures” be taken as the UK remained in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Daily Mail newspaper, plans to mark the Queen’s birthday with a new portrait have also been scrapped.
The monarch is expected to mark her birthday with a quiet private lunch with close family members at Windsor Castle, with the Royal Family’s various social media channels set to be the only public outlet commemorating the day.
It had been claimed even before Philip’s death that the Queen hadn’t wanted her birthday marked in any meaningful way because she wanted to focus instead on the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday, which he would have celebrated on June 10.
The Queen’s birthday parade, Trooping the Color, was scheduled for June 12 but was canceled in March for the second year in a row due to the global health crisis.
Before Philip’s death, Buckingham Palace was instead considering a smaller event like the “mini Trooping”, which was held at Windsor Castle last year, led by the Welsh Guards and the massed bands of the Division of households, but no one now knows the plans will always go ahead.
The annual garter service, also held in June, was also canceled.
The Queen is not expected to make any public commitments in the coming weeks, but it has been confirmed that she will be present for the official opening of parliament on May 11, with Prince Charles expected to accompany her to the Palace of Westminster.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit