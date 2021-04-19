Every time Bollywood celebrities have raised money for those in need





Bollywood Celebrities Raise Fund For Those In Need | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Celebrities have helped fundraise for the popular Bollywood guitarist a lot recently SRK, Aamir Khan and others participated in the I for India campaign Arjun Kapoor shared a post to help raise money for a boy’s medical bills In addition to entertaining moviegoers with their films, the Hindi cinema fraternity or popularly known as Bollywood has a lot more to offer its fans and followers. Especially in times of crisis, the industry does not hesitate to distribute its resources for the common good. Evidence of the same has been seen a lot lately, thanks to Rockstar director Imtiaz Ali, Armaan Malik and more. For the uninitiated, Imtiaz, Armaan and Amal helped raise funds for Bollywood guitarist Ankur Mukherjee. He suffered a stroke after testing positive for COVID-19 and his sister has started a fundraiser for his medical treatment. While the people of B-town have done their part, they have urged others as well, but this isn’t the first time the industry has impressed us. Bollywood celebrities who raised funds for those in need SRK, Aamir Khan and more on I for India Concert Last year in May, a concert was hosted by a non-profit organization, GiveIndia. The show titled I for India had an interesting roster of celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar and even Will Smith. The funds collected during the concert were directly donated for the health and infrastructural support of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the concert, celebrities became singers for the song written by lyricist Manoj Muntashir, titled Tumse Ho Nahi Payega. Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza and more for victims of domestic violence With the lockdown induced by COVID-19, the number of reported domestic violence cases has increased. In order to address the relevant issue in Indian households, figures like Shefali Shah, Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty and others have turned the voices of victims of domestic violence and helped spread their story. Along with their funds collected for those affected. Arjun Kapoor, Kartik for a boy’s medical bills More recently, like Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan have been the ones who have used their reach on social media to the greatest good. For a young boy named Ayaansh Gupta, they shared a special post to raise funds for his medical treatment. Part of the post read: “He suffers from spinal muscular atrophy. His treatment would cost around Rs 16.00,00,000. Your donation can guide the family to meet their fundraising goals.” When the situation calls for it, the B-towners willingly come together to help you, now you have the proof.







