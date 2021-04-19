Mansoor Ali Khan seeks bail after BJP files complaint against him for spreading false news about Covid-19





Actor Mansoor Ali Khan filed for bail on Monday in a courtroom in Chennai after the BJP filed a complaint against the actor. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint on Monday to the police commissioner against Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan for allegedly spreading false information regarding Covid-19 and the liaison actor Viveks’ death to the coronavirus vaccine. Mansoor made controversial remarks about the death of actor Vivek and against the Health Secretary. He further violated government-issued SOPs by asking people not to wear masks. This created a sense of panic among the public and as a result, we filed a complaint against him and urged officials to take strict action against people who broadcast fake news, ”said Somu Rajasekaran, Secretary of State. from the campaign wing of the BJP. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) also filed a complaint against him at the Vadapalani Police Station. Chennai Corporation commissioner G Prakash said on Sunday that a case would be registered under the public health law and that the cyber cell would prosecute people who spread disinformation on social media. Mansoor Ali Khan, who is running as an independent candidate for Thondamuthur constituency in Coimbatore, was all the rage at SIMS hospital in Vadalapani on Saturday where actor Vivek was being treated. He called on media staff to stop wearing masks and blamed the government for the actors’ deaths. Don’t make people take the Covid-19 vaccine. I’ve been saying this for a year, stop these Covid-19 testing. There should be no news about the vaccines. Why are you killing people? Does the government think that no one can question them? He (Vivek) was fine a day before he was given the vaccine. I slept on the streets, shared food with beggars during my campaign in Thondamuthur constituency and did not contract the virus. All of these preventative measures are of no use. Making masks compulsory is a foolish act on the part of the government, he said.

