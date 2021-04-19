Maitland Ward on Breaking the Barrier Between Porn and Hollywood

BIn 2019, before a deadly global pandemic disrupted our way of life, I had the pleasure of profiling Maitland Ward. The old one Boy meets the world The actress had just become the hottest new face in porn at the age of 42, having no less been named the face of Deeper, a premium XXX brand, and earning a pair of AVN nominations for his turn in the erotic epic of three hours. Drive. And only thrown away for a handful of months.

I discovered that I love sexual performance, Ward tells me. It’s like being in a dance or a pair of ice skates. You do this great artistic piece, and I love it.

Ward is now one of the biggest stars in the adult industry, winning five AVN Awards (the Oscars of porn) as well as six XBIZ Awards (the Golden Globes of porn), surpassing big-budget adult features and getting six digits per month. via OnlyFans. If all that wasn’t enough, she’s about to make history by crossing back in mainstream Hollywood, starring and co-producing The big moment, a TV sitcom centered around the Wards adult movie star and geek comic book writer teaming up on a porn superhero blockbuster.

Created by Zerelda and Mikey Rodriguez and co-star Young Rocks Brett Azar, The big moment is a romantic comedy show that Ward says will target streaming services due to its slightly risky content. And she tells the Daily Beast that she’s hoping the show opens the door for other pornstars to enter Hollywood and erase its ridiculous stigma.

How did you deal with the pandemic? You wrote us a fascinating article on how guys are currently paying big bucks for the company online during COVID.

OnlyFans has really taken off. My OnlyFans was pretty strong before, but I really noticed throughout the pandemic how the bond between fans has changed. People needed a more human connection and not just sexual content. People wanted to do customs which were situations like pretending to be on a date with them or that we were meeting at a bar. Things they couldn’t do in real life right now but wanted to. And professional porn productions were launched much faster than mainstream productions, because we already have a testing system in place, in terms of STD testing, so the COVID testing and protocols did not shock us as much as it did. ‘they were for others. Industries.

Heard you pull six figures a month on OnlyFans?

Yeah I got it! Consistency over time is the measure of success with OnlyFans, and how you connect with fans, and I have some fantastic fans who are so connected. It’s funny! I can shoot personalized videos for them, do live shows, and it’s been such a lucrative thing. It’s a business that I can control, and I feel very empowered like that. As we’ve discussed in the past, Hollywood wouldn’t let me do anything outside the box, and now I have all these platforms that I can really express myself on and have the company and brand that I have. were considering. It is split between subscribers and customs I have over 25,000 subscribers but it can go up to 30,000 [paying $7.99 a month] and I also have excellent dumpsters.

I know we’ve talked about this a bit in the past, but there’s always been this weird church and state mentality when it comes to Hollywood and porn, and there have been very few artists who are passed from one to the other. The biggest examples are probably Traci Lords and Sasha Gray, but almost only because they caught the attention of an author like Steven Soderbergh or John Waters.

It’s a shame that there have been all these barriers over the years. What I thought was really cool about doing this pilot was when the writers came up to me with this idea for a porn industry show as a sitcom. I was like, oh my god, will it be really denigrating for porn? But when I read it I was so blown away how fun and sexually positive it had. It shows porn in a funnier light where that kind of family was like GLOW in a sense. And they didn’t treat me like I was a porn actress. I always say, I’m an actress in both the mainstream and the porn industry, and I don’t separate things. When I talk to people in the mainstream, I feel like the taboos are starting to change, and I feel like I can cross back and forth, and people won’t just classify me as one or the other.

Can you tell me more about the sitcom you will be playing and what it is about?

My character is a top porn artist who works for a bankrupt studio. The old ways of shooting porn, they don’t make any money with that anymore, and I have aspirations to make a feature film, so it touches on things in my life. I also love cosplay and it has to do with the fact that I do a lot of it. On the other side, there’s this nerdy guy who’s a comic book writer, and he doesn’t know much about sex and is very isolated. Somehow his comic lands in my lap, so to speak, and I’m like, this is the movie I want to make. So I reach out to him and bring him into the studio and he’s so excited to be Marvel’s next big guy, and then he finds out that the hell is writing porn. It’s me helping her discover herself through her sexuality, and it also shows the porn family. They also brought me in as a producer to help show what it’s really like to be on a porn set, and the lighter aspects that they wouldn’t really think of. He has this Schitts Creek vibe where in the end everyone is better at it. And our big project is this superhero porn movie. It’s that romantic comedy, but also a light look at the porn industry.

When I talk to people in the mainstream, I feel like the taboos are starting to change, and I feel like I * can * cross both ways, and people won’t just classify me as l ‘either.

Whenever Hollywood takes on porn, it always seems to be using the trope of saving a young lady from the adult industry, even in more progressive cases like The girl next door.

Totally. Even talking to pretty sexually positive people about porn, they still have very preconceived notions about how things are because they are ingrained in our society and need to be rewritten. I think with a sitcom like this that normalizes it, people will think, Oh, I know situations like that in my job, and I want them to get this movie done, and I want this nerdy guy to have sexual relations. A larger audience will be able to see how relative it is.

And it’s directed by Leaving Normal Productions and co-starring Brett Azar of Young Rock.

Yes! They are all so sexually positive and determined to do something really fun. It’s gonna be cool filming this and working in the adult industry at the same time. I will be working on a project that comments on the adult industry while work there, so it will be fun to cross paths.

When it comes to sexual content, is this sitcom more CBS or HBO Max?

It’s more streaming. We have a certain degree of nudity and some very sexual topics that discusses well in a fun way, but I think that will be too much for CBS.

How do you think it will be to go back to the sitcom format where you had your first big break? Boy meets the world?

I never really thought I was going back, because I had been labeled so much as being on mainstream sitcoms, but when we were doing the table readings it was like going back to my old shoes. I realized how much I loved doing comedy, and having a character over which I had so much control felt like a perfect situation. It seems that no time has passed!

And your entry into the adult industry was more about self-exploration, wasn’t it? Explore a side of yourself that you didn’t have in Hollywood?

Absolutely yes. I started taking sexier photos on social mediaPlayboy– esque type photos, and then I became the creator of Patreon for adults # 1. To do it in public like that, and for people to be with me on this journey, every step of the way they got me. saw exploring new sides of myself and taking risks. I loved the sexual performance and the exhibitionist quality of it. I wanted to be a serious, in-depth actress in pieces while doing this great sexual performance and doing the scripts in porn made me an actress again and maybe people see me like that. It’s really weird that I have to switch from mainstream to porn, let’s say look, take me seriously as an actress, and it took going to porn for them to take me seriously as an actress .

There seems to be more generational acceptance of pornography among young people, and I think the internet has a lot to do with it. I am 36 years old and was one of the first generation of young people to experience Internet pornography. And now were adults. Previously, porn was considered a pretty difficult thing to acquire which I think made it more shameful.

Right. You had to find a VHS tape and hide it or in the past sneak into a movie theater. I feel like people in their 40s and over are much more shocked by things, and especially women in this age group, while younger women are much more accepting of it and embracing their sexuality. So maybe these walls will be completely demolished.

Is your ultimate goal to straddle the two adult industries and Hollywood?

Yes. I just want to create projects, whether it’s mainstream or porn, these are things I want to work on and things that challenge me. I love to take risks and shock a bit so any opportunity like this I really love. But my main goal is to break down the walls between them where you can come and go without this taboo treatment by people. I want the general public to be able to recognize the talent in porn and for porn to be able to enter the mainstream. Allows to normalize the sex and adult industry. Standardization is the goal.