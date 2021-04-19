Dani Dyers’ boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence, faces jail three months after the birth of her first …





Sammy Kimmence faces jail after pleading guilty to five counts of fraud.



Photo: Getty / Sammy Kimmence / Instagram





Dani Dyers’ boyfriend could face a jail term after defrauding two out of 34,000 retirees. Dani Dyers’ boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, 25, could face jail time after pleading guilty to scamming 34,000 people. Love island Star Dani, 24, and Sammy welcomed their first baby, Santiago, in January this year. Love Island 2021 competitors and line-up rumors so far At Portsmouth Crown Court today (Monday April 19), Sammy changed his guilty plea and admitted posing as a financial advisor and defrauding two elderly men. Sammy Kimmence became a dad in January with Dani Dyer.



Photo: Sammy Kimmence / Instagram

He pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, totaling 33,919 people. Kimmences’ defense attorney Craig Harris said of the 25-year-old: “He’s a relatively young man of good character, the offenses date back to his late teens. “This is a case that crosses the threshold of detention but which could fall within a range which, in my opinion, could be suspended.” The life of this young man has changed a lot in recent years. He seeks to repay the losses he has caused. ” Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence are Santiago’s parents.



Photo: Dani Dyer / Instagram

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence became parents in January.



Photo: Dani Dyer / Instagram

Judge Nicholas Haggan QC warned Kimmence he could face jail when sentenced on June 11. Kimmence took money from two men aged 90 to 80 between 2016 and 2018 after claiming he would invest their funds through his company S&S Trading Ltd. He pleaded four counts of fraud against Peter Martin, who has since died, totaling nearly 26,000 people, and a fifth charge against Peter Haynes of 7,927 people. > Here are all the ways you can listen to Capital







