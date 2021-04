Lady Louise Windsor to inherit Prince Philip’s carriage and horses | Entertainment

Lady Louise Windsor would inherit the carriage and horses from Prince Philip. The 17-year-old royal – who is the daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex – learned carriage driving from her late grandfather and shared his passion for the sport, and now it is claimed that it will ensure his legacy continues into the future. Sources told the Daily Mail that Louise would inherit the dark green aluminum and steel cart – which was made to the Duke of Edinburgh’s specifications eight years ago – and will continue to pass her two ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, through their footsteps at Windsor Castle. The two fallen ponies were seen at Philip’s funeral on Saturday (04.17.21) pulling his car, on which rested his driving cap, gloves, blanket and even the red-covered plastic tub in which he kept their rewards in sugar. The Duke, who died earlier this month at the age of 99, began driving a horse-drawn carriage in 1971 after arthritis in his wrist paid off in his polo days. He is credited with having shaped the sport in the UK and represented Great Britain in six World Championships and three European Championships, still competing professionally until the age of 80. Philip once wrote of his love for the sport: “I am getting older, my reactions are slowing down and my memory is unreliable, but I have never lost the pleasure of leading a team through the British countryside.” Louise paid homage to her shared passion and that of her grandfather at his weekend funeral by accessorizing her outfit with an equestrian brooch, which featured a horse’s head and a curved whip. In 2019, Philip was pictured watching Louise earn third place in the Private Singles Carriage Ride at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Sophie has once said of her daughter’s horse-drawn carriage driving skills: “She’s naturally so good at it, she really is. It’s something she took very well.”

